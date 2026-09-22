EDITORIAL| Funding delays threaten progress on SA’s vital freight capacity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While progress has been made on structural reforms to rehabilitate South Africa’s logistics network, concerns have been raised that funding delays may derail or slow the progress

While progress has been made on structural reforms to rehabilitate South Africa’s logistics network, concerns have been raised that funding delays may derail or slow the progress.

After swinging to R4.6bn profit for the year ended March 2026, Transnet last week unveiled the fourth edition of the rail network statement, a document that brings greater clarity to its rail reform agenda.

However, it flagged that delays in funding could hit rail freight volume targets.

The Network Statement Version 4 was published by the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (Trim), the custodian of the rail infrastructure, on Friday, two years after the publication of the initial document that paved the way for private participation on the rail network for the first time in more than a hundred years.

The document demonstrates the path that Trim aims to follow to ensure the rehabilitation of the rail corridors on Transnet’s network that have been deteriorating over the years.

Rehabilitation will move the needle for increasing volumes moved on the corridors and meeting the government’s ambitious target to handle 250-million tonnes of freight by the end of the 2030 financial year from 160.1-million tonnes in 2024/25.

While the rehabilitation comes with a multi-billion rand price tag, the cost of a delayed cash injection could undermine Trim’s efforts

While the rehabilitation comes with a multi-billion rand price tag, the cost of a delayed cash injection could undermine Trim’s efforts.

Trim said alternative funding sources through private sector participation and other avenues are being explored, but they may take time to materialise, meaning that government will have to step in to plug the gap.

“Delayed and or lower fund injections than required will cause a downward adjustment of volume capacity projections and a slower improvement in network performance and reliability and should be avoided,” Trim said in the document.

For Trim, funding is necessary to address a downward trajectory in rail freight volumes. Volumes dropped from 226-million tonnes in 2017/18 to 160.1-million tonnes in 2024/25.

By Trim’s own admission, South Africa has a vast network, but delays in upgrading rail infrastructure to ensure that it meets the demands of industry have resulted in missed export revenue for the fiscus.

The network statement is proof that structural reforms in the logistics network are working. They have opened the door for competition and have dismantled Transnet’s monopoly. A year ago, government allowed 11 private companies to operate on Transnet’s rail network.

Action to reverse the deteriorating rail infrastructure is evident through the war against these security threats.

For example, Trim is tackling cable theft and vandalism head-on in the north corridor, which is responsible for transporting coal from the Mpumalanga coal fields to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal for export.

While this must be lauded, the jury is out on whether there will be enough cash injection from National Treasury to ensure that Trim meets its targets.