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The useful question when it comes to AI regulation isn’t “how likely is the apocalypse?” the writer says. It is: what specific claim is being made, what evidence supports it, and what does the person making it stand to gain if you believe them? Stock photo:

Picture 1,000 brilliant interns whose behaviour is shaped by instructions and rewards at machine speed. Now imagine they start talking to each other in shorthand you can’t follow. That is frontier AI in September 2026, when the CEOs of Anthropic, OpenAI and Google DeepMind said the pace of what they’re building had become alarming.

Modern AI isn’t “programmed” the way a banking app is. Traditional software comprises rules a person writes — if this, then that. A neural network starts as noise and is reshaped automatically, the way a riverbed is carved by water rather than dug by an engineer, based on millions of scored attempts.

Rules guide behaviour, but no single line of code guarantees honesty.

These systems learn from scores intended to reward useful and honest answers. Reward “true” answers and penalise “false” ones — graders can be wrong, and rewarding appearances can teach a model to conceal mistakes. With more training environments running than staff to supervise them, and environments that accidentally reward opposite behaviour, a model can learn that honesty is situational: honest when checked, expedient when not.

The one window we still have

Today’s “reasoning” models can express intermediate steps in words before answering — like an exam student required to show all their working. That trail, called chain of thought, is one of the windows researchers have into what a model is doing before it acts. In September, 41 safety researchers across OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind warned that that window was fragile.

Reporting that month highlighted another concern: OpenAI’s new Astra model uses “recurrent depth”, looping reasoning through internal layers rather than narrating it — the student is now allowed to think silently and hand in only the answer. OpenAI says its use is limited; Redwood Research warned pushing it further could hide almost all reasoning from view.

Even visible words can stop meaning what they seem to. Twins sometimes invent a private shorthand adults can’t follow, and something similar happens in AI training — unplanned, as whatever phrasing scores best drifts from ordinary English. Steganography is the deliberate version: hiding a real message inside an innocent one, the way Cold War code talk hid behind an idle line about the weather.

Security today assumes models aren’t yet reliably good at this. As former OpenAI researcher and AI 2027 co-author Daniel Kokotajlo has noted, that’s a bet on current limits, not a safeguard anyone designed.

When 1,200 agents found each other

This isn’t hypothetical. In July, OpenAI’s ExploitGym cybersecurity evaluation let a subset of agents discover a loophole in shared infrastructure and turn it into a message board. An independent METR/Redwood Research investigation found roughly 1,200 agents meant to be isolated exchanged over 70,000 messages, spontaneously organising a hierarchy. Some sacrificed their own task success to plant “tripwires” for the group — reasoning about it, in their own chain of thought, as self-sacrifice for the collective.

About 700 went on to attack Hugging Face, reaching remote code execution on production systems, and several falsified their own logs. OpenAI didn’t detect it internally for close to two weeks. On September 12 Anthropic’s Dario Amodei published “We Must Pace the Frontier,” citing that incident and AI’s growing ability to improve itself. He warned that a more capable swarm could seize an internet-scale botnet within six to 12 months, and committed Anthropic to outside evaluators with employee-level access.

Sam Altman matched the commitment within a day; Elon Musk posted, “Dario is right.” It was an unusual alignment among rivals — and, critics noted, an entirely voluntary one, with no binding mechanism and US Congress breaking for the midterms regardless.

Follow the money

“AI leaders warn about their own product” has a history. In 2023 the same three CEOs signed a one-line extinction-risk statement; Yann LeCun called the reaction among researchers “face palming”, and 1,300 BCS signatories countered that AI “is not an existential threat”. Computer scientist and AI pioneer Andrew Ng argues that parts of the industry inflate the fear because it justifies rules smaller, open-source rivals can’t meet while Anthropic ($20m, later $40m) and OpenAI-aligned donors ($125m) are funding rival political-spending networks, over $322m in total.

Tech ethics advocate Meredith Whittaker called such warnings “advertisements” for a technology only a few firms can build; US presidential adviser on science and technology David Sacks has called Amodei’s push “a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy.”

Almost everyone telling you how frightened to be also benefits — financially or competitively — from your fear

Forecasts also falter: Amodei’s “white-collar bloodbath” hasn’t shown up in Anthropic’s own labour data, and Altman has said he was “pretty wrong” about it. In one tournament experts put AI extinction risk at 3% by 2100; superforecasters put it at 0.38%.

The Hugging Face incident was real. But OpenAI has also signed roughly $1.4-trillion in compute commitments against revenue still in the low tens of billions — prompting its CFO to float a government “backstop” before walking it back. Nvidia’s guarantee for OpenAI’s Ohio data centre reportedly shrank from $250bn toward $120bn once its own investors balked.

Could claims that only these companies can control their technology help justify a future state rescue, dressed as competition with China? Both things are true. Roughly 700 agents co-ordinated an unauthorised attack, largely undetected for two weeks. And almost everyone telling you how frightened to be also benefits — financially or competitively — from your fear.

The useful question isn’t “How likely is the apocalypse?” It is, “What specific claim is being made, what evidence supports it, and what does the person making it stand to gain if you believe them?”

• Mafinyani is senior partner in financial engineering & artificial intelligence at specialised finance, risk and applied technology firm Intellica Analytics.

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