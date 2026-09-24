ITSHOKENG KEKANA | When Washington calls for Mbeki during Ramaphosa’s tenure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III reportedly described former president Thabo Mbeki as the 'best person' to break the diplomatic impasse between the US and SA. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

There is something about the US calling former president Thabo Mbeki’s name in the middle of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency that deserves more scrutiny than simply treating it as praise for a former head of state.

It is not that Mbeki lacks diplomatic credentials, nor is it unreasonable for an American diplomat to recognise his experience, stature and negotiating ability. Mbeki was a president who operated extensively in international diplomacy and understood the mechanics of negotiating with powerful countries. The issue is the context in which his name has been invoked.

For some time, South Africa’s relationship with the US has been deteriorating.

What began, particularly under President Donald Trump’s administration, with claims about the persecution and alleged “genocide” of Afrikaners has evolved into disputes over land reform, expropriation without compensation, BEE, South Africa’s geopolitical positioning and, most recently, American visa restrictions targeting South Africans who Washington said are connected to certain policies.

This sequence matters because through much of this, South Africa has not simply walked away from the relationship. In response, Ramaphosa went to Washington. He sat in the Oval Office while Trump confronted him with claims of a “genocide” of white South Africans, including material Ramaphosa challenged.

Rather than allowing the meeting to collapse into a confrontation, he redirected the conversation towards trade and economic co-operation. His government described the visit as an attempt to reset and revitalise bilateral relations. All that indicates diplomacy and interest in keeping it as.

Pretoria’s position has also been that it has engaged Washington repeatedly and the expectations being placed on South Africa have not remained entirely static

In the same respect, diplomacy does not mean agreeing with the other country’s interpretation of your domestic affairs. It does not mean surrendering your government’s policies because another government disapproves of them. It means remaining at the table while defending your country’s interests.

South Africa has remained at the table. The minister of international relations and co-operation has continued engaging Washington. South Africa has deployed diplomatic representatives and presidential envoys to manage the relationship. Officials have continued discussing active and potential trade, economic co-operation and the contentious policy questions that have increasingly defined the relationship.

Pretoria’s position has also been that it has engaged Washington repeatedly and the expectations being placed on South Africa have not remained entirely static.

This is where the phrase “America has run out of patience” becomes interesting. Patience with what? If a country has repeatedly engaged, negotiated, sent its president to your capital, deployed diplomats and continued discussions, the question cannot simply be whether that country is willing to talk.

The question becomes: what exactly does the other country want the conversation to produce? There is an important difference between diplomatic disagreement and a demand for domestic policy conformity.

America is entitled to have a position on South Africa’s land policy. To object to BEE, entitled to disagree with South Africa’s foreign policy choice, and entitled to change its own visa policy, trade policy and diplomatic posture.

However, South Africa is also entitled to have domestic laws that reflect its own constitutional settlement and historical circumstances. That is particularly important when discussing BEE. One can debate whether particular BEE policies work.

One can debate whether they have produced the intended economic outcomes and whether they should be amended. Those are legitimate South African debates. However, the existence of disagreement with those policies does not, by itself, make South Africa’s sovereign right to pursue redress illegitimate.

This is where the relationship becomes more complicated than a disagreement between two presidents. South Africa’s transformation policies emerged from a particular history.

The question is not whether America is entitled to have concerns. It is whether there is an identifiable point at which the concerns end and the expectation of political compliance begins

They are rooted in the consequences of apartheid and in the constitutional project that followed it. That does not place those policies beyond criticism, but it does mean decisions about how South Africa addresses its own structural inequalities ultimately belong within South Africa’s constitutional and democratic processes. America may deem it a good challenge to those policies. South Africa may defend them.

The two governments may negotiate over the economic consequences. That is what bilateral diplomacy is for. However, the relationship becomes fundamentally different when the question shifts from “How are disagreements managed?” to “What must South Africa change before America is satisfied?”. That much distinction deserves attention because the dispute did not remain confined to one issue.

The alleged persecution of Afrikaners became a major point of tension. Then land reform became increasingly prominent. BEE became another point of contention. Trade and investment entered the conversation. South Africa’s foreign policy choices and its relationships with other countries became part of Washington’s concerns.

Visa measures followed. The question is not whether America is entitled to have concerns. It is whether there is an identifiable point at which the concerns end and the expectation of political compliance begins. It is against that background that the invocation of Mbeki becomes particularly conspicuous.

US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III reportedly described Mbeki as the “best person” to break the diplomatic impasse, and praised his understanding of international diplomacy and economic engagement at the highest level.

This came alongside his criticism of Ramaphosa’s handling of the relationship and his assertion that Washington had “run out of patience”. Perhaps Bozell intended nothing more than to acknowledge Mbeki’s diplomatic experience, but diplomacy is not only about intention; it is also about effect.

The effect of saying this about a former South African president while expressing dissatisfaction with the sitting South African president is difficult to ignore. Mbeki is not simply a retired politician with an interesting diplomatic résumé.

He is Ramaphosa’s predecessor. That fact changes the meaning of the intervention.

When a foreign representative publicly elevates a predecessor while simultaneously questioning the incumbent’s handling of the relationship, it risks diminishing the authority of the person currently mandated to conduct that relationship on behalf of the South African state

When the representative of another government suggests the man who occupied South Africa’s presidency before the incumbent may be the person best placed to resolve a diplomatic impasse with Washington, a comparison between the former and current presidencies is inevitably created. To say the intervention undermines Ramaphosa’s position does not necessarily mean Bozell consciously set out to weaken him.

Diplomatic conduct can have consequences beyond intention.

The current president is the constitutional head of state and the person entrusted with representing South Africa internationally. He is not merely another participant in a political debate.

When a foreign representative publicly elevates a predecessor while simultaneously questioning the incumbent’s handling of the relationship, it risks diminishing the authority of the person currently mandated to conduct that relationship on behalf of the South African state.

That is why this matters beyond Ramaphosa personally. The presidency is an institution. South Africa’s foreign policy is conducted through institutions. There is a president present. There is a minister of international relations and co-operation. There are diplomats. There is an ambassador in Washington.

There are established diplomatic channels. There has already been direct engagement between Ramaphosa and Trump. So if Washington believes South Africa’s diplomatic engagement is inadequate, it is entirely legitimate to say so and to engage the South African government accordingly without fiddling with authority.

However, once a foreign representative starts identifying a former South African president as the person with the stature or experience necessary to break the impasse, the question becomes more institutional.

Why is the former president being brought into a dispute that is fundamentally between Washington and the current South African government? South Africa can certainly draw on the wisdom of former presidents.

Authority to decide whether a former president should act as an envoy, mediator or negotiator belongs to South Africa’s own government. That is not a defence of Ramaphosa’s every diplomatic decision.

It is a defence of institutional clarity. With all that said and done, perhaps the person best placed to settle what those optics mean is not Ramaphosa, Trump or Bozell. It is Mbeki. However, Mbeki himself must decide what, if anything, that call means.

Kekana is an independent writer focusing on social commentary and spatial inequality in SA.

Sowetan