RAMONA GREWAN | How many more women must die before SA means what it says?

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A student holds a placard at the University of Cape Town during a vigil for victims of gender-based violence and femicide, while calling for stronger action against violence against women after a spate of killings in recent months around Johannesburg, in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 18, 2026. Picture: Reuters/

There comes a point when outrage is no longer enough, and South Africa has reached it.

Women continue to be murdered, violated and brutalised at a frequency that should have brought the country to a standstill. Recent killings have yet again confronted us with the terrifying reality of femicide, but we know the pattern.

A woman is killed. The country expresses horror; political leaders condemn the brutality; social media erupts; families bury their daughters, mothers and sisters; and eventually, public attention shifts elsewhere. Then another woman is killed.

This is no longer merely a crisis of gender-based violence and femicide. It is a crisis of the state, leadership, masculinity and accountability.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described gender-based violence and femicide as South Africa’s “second pandemic”.

In 2025, GBVF was classified as a national disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act. These are extraordinary words, and they should have extraordinary consequences.

A government cannot declare something a national disaster and then continue responding as though it were merely an unfortunate social problem requiring another campaign, dialogue or commemorative event.

Such a classification should change the urgency with which government acts, the resources it commits and the accountability demanded when institutions fail. Otherwise, what exactly have we declared?

South Africa’s responsibility did not begin with a presidential declaration. We have assumed international and regional obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the Maputo Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa.

South Africa has also undertaken regional commitments through the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) framework on gender and development. These are not decorative additions to South Africa’s international reputation. They are commitments to equality, dignity, and protecting women from violence.

In South Africa, our constitution guarantees equality, dignity, freedom and security of the person. We have legislation, including a National Strategic Plan on GBVF, a Statutory National Council, policies, courts, shelters and development programmes.

A seat at the table means little to a woman who ultimately ends up on a mortuary slab. That is harsh, but reality is harsher.

We have held summits, dialogues, and campaigns. We know the problem and what the law requires. What we lack is no longer a framework. We lack evidence that all of this is keeping women alive.

We must stop sanitising what is happening. GBVF compels us to confront male violence and the continued dominance of men in our society.

This is not an accusation against every man. However, “not all men” must not become a way to avoid confronting violent men and the culture that allows such violence to flourish. This is male domination, and we should have the courage to call it what it is.

Political power must also be confronted. South Africa has rightly celebrated women’s advancement into the cabinet, parliament, provincial government and senior public office.

Women fought hard for that political space, but representation was never meant to be the destination. It was meant to be an instrument through which the lives of ordinary women would change.

The ANC Women’s League must therefore confront an uncomfortable question, given that its members occupy some of the country’s most powerful positions.

Political representation means little unless it translates into political courage. Where is the sustained pressure on their own government to account for its continued failure to protect women? Where is the willingness to make those in power uncomfortable?

A women’s movement cannot become preoccupied with positions, conferences, internal politics and proximity to power while ordinary women are unsafe.

A seat at the table means little to a woman who ultimately ends up on a mortuary slab. That is harsh, but reality is harsher.

Leadership is not simply about holding office; it is about how power is exercised, especially when doing so is politically inconvenient.

Women’s political advancement cannot be measured solely by the number of women who become ministers, parliamentarians, premiers, or senior officials.

Nor can GBVF continue to be left to women ministers, women’s organisations and civil-society activists, as though male violence were a women’s problem to solve.

The important question is no longer whether all men are violent, but what non-violent men are willing to do about those who are.

Nor do we need another Women’s Month filled with breakfasts, flowers and speeches praising women’s “resilience”.

I have come to dislike that word in this context. Why should we celebrate women for surviving conditions that society and the state should never have allowed to exist? Women should not have to become better at surviving violence. The violence must stop.

South African women do not need another declaration that their lives matter. The country has exhausted its vocabulary for crisis.

History will judge those in power not by the eloquence of their condemnation after women have been killed, but by what they did with that power while women were still alive.

The question begs: If we know all this, we have promised all of this, and if those entrusted with power have the authority to act, why are our women still dying?

Grewan is a supervisory board member of HAAART Foundation for Global Peace