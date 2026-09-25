TARA ROOS | Anger and exhaustion in the fight for women’s safety

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When I was in high school, Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered. My school, along with our brother school and the junior schools, held a silent protest. We made a giant STOP sign on the astro field and had a drone fly over to take a picture.

All of the girls knew someone who had been a victim of gender-based violence (GBV), if we weren’t one ourselves. At the time I was dealing with my own experience of domestic violence, and I left the astro that day not knowing what to do with all the anger I felt.

So every day for the rest of the year I went to school early, stood outside and protested by myself. I would stand there in all weather conditions, holding a different anti-GBV sign each morning. I was so angry that there was nothing more I could do. Then Covid happened, and suddenly, the one avenue I had found to channel my anger was gone.

That was seven years ago, and I find myself still angry today. I still don’t know what to do. I have signed the petitions, attended the marches, reposted the Instagram stories, donated to nonprofits and tried to educate the men in my life. Yet nothing seems to have changed. Every year we have the same conversation. Every year, women are murdered. Every year we express our outrage. And then we do it all over again.

South Africa has declared GBV and femicide a national crisis, and the issue has received more national attention than ever. Yet the violence continues. The SAPS recorded 6,351 murders in the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year alone. Crimes against women remain a major concern, with the police reporting 249,804 charges for crimes against women in 2024/25 and 135,637 contact crime cases still pending in court at the end of that financial year.

The numbers are enormous, but sometimes statistics make something that is deeply personal feel strangely abstract. Because behind every number is a woman. A daughter. A sister. A friend. A human whose life was supposed to continue.

I don’t have an answer (and I usually have an answer for everything). I don’t know how we fix this. I don’t know how we stop femicide. I don’t know what the missing piece is that will finally make this country safe for women. I live with the fear that I could be next, and I know that fear is shared by women across South Africa.

The numbers are enormous, but sometimes statistics make something that is deeply personal feel strangely abstract. Because behind every number is a woman. A daughter. A sister. A friend. A human whose life was supposed to continue.

We have become so accustomed to calculating our safety. We share our locations. We tell our friends when we get home. We carry our keys between our knuckles. We check the back seat before getting into our cars. We think about what we are wearing, where we are going, who we are with and what time we will be home.

We have built entire systems around the possibility that someone might hurt us. And I am tired. Not just of being afraid, but of feeling like fear is the only practical response available to me. What are we actually supposed to do? How many marches are enough? How many petitions? How many awareness campaigns? How many Instagram infographics do we need to repost before something fundamentally changes?

I don’t want another campaign telling me that I deserve to be safe. I know I deserve to be safe. I want to know how we get there. I am furious and helpless. I used to believe that if I just did something — anything — perhaps I could make a difference. Seven years later, I am still asking the same question. What do we actually do?

I don’t have an answer. But I know we cannot keep asking women to simply become better at surviving a country that has failed to keep them safe. At some point survival cannot be the solution. It has to be the problem we are trying to solve.

• Roos is Business Day parliamentary reporter.