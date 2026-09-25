TOM EATON | We treasure beliefs about ‘who we are’, but it’s all just petals on a stream

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We South Africans might not have figured out exactly who we are, but as we pack away the Heritage Day regalia, more or less in agreement about what makes us us, spare a very small thought for British conservatives, currently in the throes of an identity crisis.

This week, British nativists were whipped into a fresh frenzy as conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg posted a video of himself poshly claiming that Britishness and Englishness were the same thing, and that anyone who had a British passport was English.

Admittedly, it was a peculiarly generous and egalitarian claim by someone who has branded himself an arch-conservative: Rees-Mogg often comes across as caricature of a certain kind of posh snootiness that is tinged with shabbiness and smallness, like a Dickensian vicar fallen on slightly hard times.

Not that he’d gone all touchy-feely, of course: in his short preamble he made it very clear that he remained convinced that Britain was the greatest civilisation in history, and that British culture was the best in the world, presumably because he’s never eaten anything except fish and chips.

Still, as far as the even-further-right was concerned, Rees-Mogg might just as well have run up a white flag, accusing him of being a traitor and sellout trying to expedite the invasion and occupation of the UK by a dark-skinned people from all those countries that — checks notes — the UK invaded and occupied back in the day, forcing them to become part of the Greatest Civilisation in History (TM).

Some took a slightly more logical approach in their mockery of Rees-Mogg, pointing out that the English, the Scots, the Welsh and the Irish are all ancient and distinct peoples, and that it was absurd to suggest that simply by having a British passport a Welsh person could magically turn into an English one.

For the most part, however, the implication was clear: Englishness is something inherited, not acquired through citizenship. It is an ancient cultural and historical identity passed down over hundreds of years.

It is in our nature to treasure our beliefs about who we are and where we come from. We will continued to do so for as long as we last.

How many hundreds, you ask? Well, there wasn’t a lot of clarity about that, for one obvious reason: if you go back too far, like, say, to about 400CE, just after the Romans left Britain, you bump up against the inarguable historical fact that the English — like most humans on the planet —are the descendants of immigrants.

The ironies abound. If you spend even a short time reading the right-wing British press, you’ll encounter pundits and politicians alike worrying about “fighting-age men” arriving across the Channel in boats; but of course England and Englishness only exist as concepts because fighting-age men in boats came across from northern Germany once the Roman Empire collapsed, occupying or conquering land lived on for thousands of years by the Celts.

One of those Germanic tribes, the Angles, even gave the place a new name: Engla land, or the land of the Angles. (A second irony: when Afrikaans speakers refer to “Engeland” they are probably pronouncing its original name more accurately than modern English speakers in the UK.)

And where did their ancestors come from before they settled in Germany and Scandinavia? Eastern Europe.

And their ancestors? Western Asia and the Middle East.

And their ancestors? Africa.

I disagree with the world view and political solutions proposed by the British far right, but I acknowledge people’s right to protest or even resist change that feels too fast or radical. The UK is still a democracy, and if a majority of voters chooses to halt all inward migration, then we must accept that outcome, even if it means the UK is dooming itself to demographic collapse.

In the broad sweep of human history, however, such a move would be as futile as trying to stop the wind.

Humans have always ended up going where they feel they need to go. Some have been stopped or diverted with extreme violence, but for the rest, our species moves like water.

I know that Englishness, like so many cultural, ethnic or religious identities, feels very real and precious to many people in the UK, partly because it feels anchored in an ancient and reassuring past.

But if we represent the history of modern Homo sapiens as a single 24-hour day, our species only got to Europe four hours ago. The Romans only left Britain seven minutes ago, and the idea of being English only appeared six minutes ago. The British empire that Jacob Rees-Mogg is so proud of began to grow just more than two minutes ago, and ended about 20 seconds ago.

It is in our nature to treasure our beliefs about who we are and where we come from. We will continue to do so for as long as we last. But ultimately it’s all just petals on a stream.