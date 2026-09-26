BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | To hell with Corné Mulder and the US’s five asks; there’s nothing to negotiate here

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Connie Mulder, crown prince of the National Party — until upstaged by PW Botha — and, like the rest of that sorry and unlamented lot, an incorrigible racist, once complained in parliament that black people were increasingly becoming more insolent. They were so disrespectful, he said, that they had the nerve to thumb a lift from white motorists.

The mastermind of the Information Scandal, the biggest corruption scandal by the NP government, also opined that ultimately there would be no black South Africans once his party’s policy had been taken to its logical conclusion. As heir apparent and Transvaal leader of the NP, his comments carried enormous weight and a dreadful foreboding for black people who would have become foreigners in their own country. Happily, such an eventuality never came to pass. Mulder was felled by the corruption scandal that bears his name, and his career thus came to a sticky end, taking co-conspirators John Vorster and Eschel Rhoodie down with him. Coming in the midst of the turmoil unleashed by the Soweto uprising and the murder of Steve Biko, that episode sounded the death knell for the NP and its apartheid policies.

Mulder’s son, Corné Mulder, has picked up his father’s baton and seems enamoured of the obnoxious policies his old man spent his entire life advocating. Young Mulder and his ilk have shown no remorse, compunction or even shame for the absolute horror their fathers visited on the majority of the people in this country. Instead, they’re aggrieved that apartheid was allowed to die. And they seem determined to resuscitate it. They hate the fact that black people aren’t hitching a ride anymore but have taken over the steering wheel.

What’s significant about Corné Mulder is that he’s a leader of a party, the Freedom Front Plus, which is participating fully in the democratic process; a member of parliament, which means he’s actively engaged in debating and drafting the laws of the country; and his party is in the government of national unity. The FFP’s Pieter Groenewald is the honourable minister of correctional services.

The monster who’s wilfully invaded Ukraine and is killing thousands and destroying its infrastructure is given a red carpet, while South Africa, whose only sin is to elect a corrupt and utterly useless government, gets a cold shoulder

Mulder’s miniscule party is therefore part of the governing coalition. In other words, he has all the channels available to him to bring about the changes he seeks, and yet he’s in the forefront of those who’ve enlisted the might of a foreign power to inflict enormous damage on the country and its people. The Trump administration has stopped direct foreign aid, including a much-needed HIV treatment programme, with devastating effect; enforced a 30% tariff on the country’s goods; and South Africa has been barred by the US from attending the G20 summit in Florida this year, which it successfully hosted last year. The cherry on top is the so-called Afrikaner refugee programme, which is basically a scam that’s based on a tissue of lies about a government-sponsored white genocide.

It’s too ridiculous for words. Mulder and his band of Neanderthals still want even more swingeing sanctions. His father wouldn’t brook any foreign interference, which is why he corruptly spent millions during the Information Scandal in a vain effort to mislead the world about apartheid. Mulder, for instance, has been complaining that the ANC has hijacked the country’s foreign policy. But that should be easy for him to accomplish. Win elections; then he can bring back apartheid if he so desires.

There’s nothing to negotiate here. Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected to govern the country, and not to give away our freedoms to appease a convicted felon who’d be rotting in jail were it not for gullible American voters. This is a manufactured crisis. What people like Mulder and their foreign benefactors seek is not even negotiation but capitulation, or the disavowal of what countless people sacrificed and died for. White supremacy is the elephant in the room. It is, to quote Enoch Powell, that which dares not speak its name. They want the return of white baasskap or to be accorded special privileges, and feel offended by a constitution that accords equal rights to all.

But Donald Trump is on a crusade, fostering right-wing elements the world over, including neo-Nazis in Germany. We’re such small fry, and so he can give us a good kicking for fun, without any consequences. South Africa’s willingness to negotiate has been interpreted as a sign of weakness. When Trump showed the first inkling of his fabricated animus toward us, Ramaphosa rushed to Washington to beg for mercy, only to be sent back with a flea in his ear. The US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has taken a leaf from his boss’s playbook and seems to think he’s come here to lord over us like some viceroy. He speaks to our president as if scolding a captured slave who’s had the temerity to elope from the plantation. But then Bozell is no diplomat. He’s been a buccaneering hatchet man for right-wing causes all his life. He seems to lack the finesse, nous or verbal dexterity that should come with the trade.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said this week that Vladimir Putin would be invited to the G20 summit in Florida. That should put a few noses out of joint in European capitals. The monster who’s wilfully invaded Ukraine and is killing thousands and destroying its infrastructure is given a red carpet, while South Africa, whose only sin is to elect a corrupt and utterly useless government, gets a cold shoulder. Go figure. Another one set to cop an invite is Benjamin Netanyahu, architect of the real genocide in Gaza, efficiently executed with American bombs. It’s a strange, strange world we live in, Master Jack, sang our very own Four Jacks and a Jill.

Common ground will be found here at home, not in Washington. Bozell and his handlers would do well to throw their so-called five asks to the bottom of the Potomac.