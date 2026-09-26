BENEDICT MAAGA | Listen with your heart to the needs of the hard-of-hearing

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Someone in a restaurant or at the boardroom table tells a joke. I may catch the setup, then hear the laughter, so naturally I laugh too. However, I completely missed the punchline. There is no graceful way to ask the joke teller to repeat it. Over the past few years, I have been losing hearing in both ears. Most people I meet, and even some I’m acquainted with, aren’t aware of this.

September is Deaf Awareness Month globally, and my experience has given me a new perspective on those who are deaf in a world built for those who have full hearing. Naturally, I often wonder whether going completely deaf is inevitable for me. What would it mean?

Sign language isn’t universal — which version would I learn? What would it mean for my coaching and other clients, colleagues and associates, relationships that are highly dependent on listening and hearing?

According to the World Report on Hearing, there are about 12-million people with varying degrees of hearing loss in South Africa (20% of the population), varying from mild to total.

If you are not born deaf, hearing loss is commonly caused by exposure to loud noise or by the natural process of ageing. It’s twice as common in people who live with diabetes, such as myself. The first signs appeared in a routine test about 18 years ago. My audiologist tells me now that had I started wearing hearing aids then, the decline would probably have been slower as nerves that receive stimulation hold on longer. I did not know that, and I suspect most people do not. If you are noticing the early signs, in yourself or someone you love, get tested sooner than feels necessary.

Hearing aid quality depends on what you can afford. Basic devices cost about R25,000, and pick up sounds directly in front of you. Better ones, at about twice the price, handle sound from all directions, while top-tier units run upwards of R100,000. Medical aids sometimes help with the cost. Good hearing, it turns out, is sadly also partly a question of economics.

Even with hearing aids, in a conference room I may be able to hear some voices clearly and others barely at all, so there’s often a need for clarifying questions after the meeting. Keeping up takes extra effort. Some people remember that I am hard of hearing and speak clearly. Even coffee catchups or random workplace discussions I used to enjoy have thinned out, often replaced by texts.

Dealing with a hearing-impaired colleague or family member requires a few small adjustments that could make the world of difference to them

Shop assistants can be softly spoken. Waiters recite the specials of the day with flair, but they’re often lost on me. There are only so many times you can ask someone to repeat themselves before their patience runs out, and yours does too. So for me, the menu it is. A quiet person at a dinner can seem aloof or uninterested, when they are simply not hearing.

I was recently reminded at the Nat Nakasa awards for courageous journalism how challenging formal dinners can be. You sit with eight or 10 people, usually strangers, trying to follow conversations that seem to happen everywhere except near you. Then there is the background music — a sheer nightmare because my hearing aids struggle to put speech ahead of the music.

A cochlear implant, a surgical procedure that involves placing a receiver beneath the scalp and threading electrodes into the cochlea, is a possibility. The improvement in hearing can be significant, but a visible device attached to your head, as opposed to a wearable, could result in a person becoming self-conscious and withdrawing further.

Dealing with a hearing-impaired colleague or family member requires a few small adjustments that could make the world of difference to them. Face the person you are speaking to and speak clearly rather than loudly. When someone asks you to repeat yourself, resist the urge to say “never mind”. And if you organise a function, ask whether the music needs to be quite so loud.

If you are the one struggling to hear, be upfront. Tell people at the start of a meeting so that clarity is planned for rather than something you have to request. Ask for a quiet table and key details in writing. None of it is a complete fix, but it takes some of the strain out of the day.

I can only speak to hearing loss, but I imagine many living with other disabilities could tell a similar story about small adjustments that cost the rest of us so little. An inclusive environment is not built by a single grand gesture. It is built by the sum of those small adjustments, made without being asked. Nobody should lose their place at the table for asking someone, “Say that again?”