EDITORIAL | Reason to hope the rot in our criminal justice system can be stopped

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry has shone the spotlight on the deep-rooted malaise infecting our law-enforcement agencies, leaving the public with the disquieting knowledge that in a country drowning in crime, some senior police officers and prosecutors are themselves implicated in criminal activity.

Amid the startling revelations, though, Madlanga has shown that a thorough cleanup of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law-enforcement agencies is possible with the necessary grit, diligence and political will. And the results are encouraging. The dismissal of crime intelligence head Feroz Khan is a positive step, as is the resignation of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, whose performance at the commission highlighted the depth of the problems within the criminal justice system and the alleged white-anting from within of efforts to bring criminals to book.

In a week in which suspended national deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya was arrested to face charges including sexual grooming, human trafficking and rape, police also raided the home of Senzo Mchunu, the police minister placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president has stopped short of dismissing Mchunu, for reasons known only to himself, though few would argue that we desperately need a decisive minister who puts the interests of citizens before those of alleged criminal ringleaders. It is high time that the public welfare takes precedence over narrow political interests and that political interference in the work of law enforcement is discouraged and punished.

We need more of this sort of action, including the accelerated dismissal of implicated officers and politicians, in order to rebuild the service and restore essential public confidence in the police

Following Sibiya’s underwhelming performance at the commission earlier this year, the charges may prove to be the nail that ends his career. How disheartening it must be for lowly cops doing their best to learn that their leaders are cavorting in a strip club in Sandton, apparently a favoured haunt of some top cops.

By contrast, recently two police officers were gunned down in Libode, near Mthatha, while responding to a robbery in progress at a spaza shop.

Beyond the gaze of Madlanga, crime remains the primary threat to the constitutional project in South Africa. Just this week, 11 people — including a pregnant woman — were mercilessly gunned down at a house in KwaMakutha, Durban. Police suspect a rival criminal gang is behind the shootings.

Also this week, we report on a double killing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, over an apparently unpaid extortion fee. Actor and small businessman Phumlani Vokovi and his wife Nichume were shot dead after Vokovi apparently refused to pay the extortion fee from the proceeds of his roadside stall.

Extortion has become a routine part of business in the Western Cape, with 109 extortion cases reported between April and June this year.

There is no easy remedy for our crime problems, not the least of which is the undeclared war against women, which is also a function of debilitating poverty, unemployment and desperation.

This week, too, Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama was caught on video openly threatening to murder two women who had apparently rejected his advances at a restaurant in Sandton. His claim that he would get away with it is no idle boast in a country where less than 10% of murders result in criminal convictions.

If our cops aren’t clean, we have little hope of stopping criminality in its tracks

The Madlanga commission has demonstrated, however, that concerted action backed by political leadership can go a long way towards cleaning up the police force, which is an essential element in fighting crime. If our cops aren’t clean, we have little hope of stopping criminality in its tracks.

What is encouraging is that — unlike so many commissions that have sat and reported, only for their reports to gather dust in some forgotten office — the commission’s work has been followed by prosecutions and criminal trials. It has given us hope that the rot in the SAPS and prosecuting authority can be reversed.

We need more of this sort of action, including the accelerated dismissal of implicated officers and politicians, in order to rebuild the service and restore essential public confidence in the police.