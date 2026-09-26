ITUMELENG PELENOMI | Zen and the art of chair making

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Nthabeleng Mojapele designs and manufactures custom headboards and furniture through her business, The Royalty Designs, while balancing a full-time job as a clerk at the North West Transport Associations. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Walk into a furniture workshop, and you will quickly realise that every finished cabinet, wardrobe, desk or chair carries a human story. Someone measured, cut, sanded, assembled and checked it before it reached a home, office, school or business.

That is why waste in furniture manufacturing should not be treated as an unavoidable by-product. In a country where local manufacturers are trying to grow, create work and remain competitive, every damaged board, wrong cut, unused off-cut or repeated mistake matters.

For small and medium furniture manufacturers, material waste is also a cost problem. A wasted sheet of board is not only the price of the board; it includes labour, electricity, machine time, transport, storage and delays.

At a time when businesses face rising input costs and tight margins, waste can quietly weaken productivity and profitability. It also affects customers, because inefficient production often leads to higher prices, longer turnaround times and pressure on quality.

This is where lean manufacturing becomes practical, not theoretical. It encourages businesses to look closely at the steps in production and remove anything that uses resources without adding value.

In furniture production, this can include better cutting plans, accurate measuring, improved storage, clearer workflow, regular quality checks, and smarter use of off-cuts. These actions may sound simple, but they can reduce rework, save materials and help teams produce better furniture with fewer losses.

Improving manufacturing is not only about producing more, but about losing less and making better use of what is already in the workshop

Importantly, waste reduction does not always require expensive new equipment. It often starts with discipline and teamwork: measuring twice before cutting, labelling materials clearly, planning each job before production begins, and listening to workers who understand where mistakes happen.

Industry support from organisations such as the localisation support fund and the South African furniture initiative has highlighted the value of lean interventions in improving efficiency, productivity, waste reduction and product quality in the furniture sector.

The human side is just as important. When a skilled worker spends hours correcting an avoidable error, the business loses more than time; it loses talent that could have been used to create value. Young people entering the furniture industry need to learn not only carpentry, but also planning, measurement, production flow, quality control and the real cost of rework. Craftsmanship and efficiency must go hand in hand.

Burgundy Collective reflects this link between skill, training and smarter production. The Northern Cape business works in custom furniture, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, office furniture and carpentry training.

Its story points to a broader lesson for South Africa’s furniture sector: improving manufacturing is not only about producing more, but about losing less and making better use of what is already in the workshop.

South Africa has the craftspeople capable of producing durable furniture. To strengthen the industry, manufacturers must protect the value inside their workshops. An off-cut may still have a purpose, a defect may reveal a training gap, and a delay may expose a weakness in the production process. Paying attention to these small signals can reduce unnecessary purchases, improve productivity, support skills development and make local businesses more competitive.

Reducing waste is ultimately about respect: respect for the material, the worker, the customer and the business behind every finished piece. For South African furniture manufacturers, every saved board, every avoided mistake and every better-planned job can help build a more efficient, resilient and proudly local industry.