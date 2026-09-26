LUCKY MATHEBULA | Mbalula may have to take his own advice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

When Fikile Mbalula told Patrice Motsepe to “dula fatshe” — sit down — at an ANC gathering, it sounded like vintage Mbalula: theatrical, commanding and designed for the cameras. Yet the phrase now carries an irony the ANC cannot escape. As the party approaches its 2027 elective conference, its own integrity rules may require its secretary-general to take the seat he so loudly prescribed for someone else.

The issue arises from the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to prosecute Mbalula for crimen injuria over remarks allegedly linking former Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse to child rape. This after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit made representations to the NPA, which initially decided not to prosecute. Mbalula is reportedly awaiting formal charges.

Whatever procedural route ultimately brings the matter before a court, the politically important fact is that a senior ANC office bearer now faces a criminal process that places his own interpretation of the party’s step-aside rule under scrutiny.

Mbalula remains innocent unless proved guilty. Stepping aside is not a conviction, nor should it be treated as one. It is a temporary political safeguard: the recognition that the legitimacy of high office can be damaged long before a court reaches a verdict. The question, then, is not whether Mbalula deserves punishment. It is whether the ANC still believes that leadership carries a higher burden of responsibility than ordinary membership.

The party’s guidelines require members formally charged with corruption or other serious crimes to step aside. The dispute will turn on whether crimen injuria crosses that threshold and at what procedural point the obligation begins. Those are legitimate questions. What would undermine the purpose of the rule, however, would be a definition tailored to the rank of the person involved. A rule that hardens for factional opponents but softens for the secretary-general is not an integrity rule; it is an instrument of power.

The politically important fact is that a senior ANC office bearer now faces a criminal process that places his own interpretation of the party’s step-aside rule under scrutiny

Sunday Times readers do not need another seminar on ANC factionalism. They need to know why this matters to households waiting for reliable electricity, safe streets, functioning municipalities and jobs. It matters because a party that applies accountability selectively within its own ranks is unlikely to apply it consistently in government. The same instinct that protects a powerful comrade eventually protects a failing mayor, a compromised administrator or an underperforming minister.

The consequences would also reach into the ANC succession race. Stepping aside would deprive Mbalula of some of the secretary-general’s political assets: daily access to party structures, command of organisational messaging and the authority that comes with being the movement’s chief administrator. His removal would not legally eliminate every other aspirant, but it would reduce the credible contest, for now, to Paul Mashatile and Patrice Motsepe.

Mbalula’s defenders will reasonably argue that crimen injuria is not corruption, fraud or murder, and that the step-aside rule was never intended to make every charge a career-ending event. They are right that proportionality matters. But that is an argument for a transparent, principled ruling — not for silence, delay or an exemption negotiated behind closed doors. If the charge is not sufficiently serious, the ANC must explain the threshold and apply it to everyone.

There will also be warnings that removing the secretary-general would destabilise an already weakened organisation. But if the ANC cannot function when one office bearer temporarily withdraws, its problem is bigger than Mbalula. Institutions prove their strength through succession, delegation and rules — not through dependence on one personality.

The way forward is neither a political execution nor a bespoke escape hatch. The ANC should publish a prompt, reasoned determination addressing the nature of the charge, the procedural trigger and the seriousness test in its guidelines. It should then ask the question that exposes favouritism: would the same interpretation apply to an obscure branch official without access to the national microphone?

Ace Magashule stepped aside and spent years awaiting the outcome of his case. That history does not automatically decide Mbalula’s fate, because the charges differ. It does, however, destroy any argument that prolonged litigation makes temporary withdrawal unthinkable.

The final irony is unavoidable. The man who told Motsepe to sit down may now be asked to do so by the rules he helped enforce. Mbalula should not be presumed guilty, but neither should he be presumed exempt. If the rule applies, he must step aside. If it does not, the ANC must explain why — publicly, promptly and in terms that would survive application to its least powerful member.

The succession race may be the immediate casualty; the larger issue is whether South Africans can still trust the ANC to place principle above personality. On that question, sitting on the fence is no longer an option.