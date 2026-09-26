PETER BRUCE | White crosses and black empowerment are equally poisonous

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It’s been quite the week in our relations with the US, what with them imposing visa restrictions on so-far unnamed people responsible for “racially motivated crime and government-sponsored discrimination occurring against the Afrikaners and other minority populations in South Africa, including race-based discriminatory legislation, threats of land expropriation without compensation and incitement of racial violence through dehumanising chants and slogans”.

Add to that the arrival in Washington and New York of the South African cabinet ministers for trade and foreign affairs, respectively, one trying to pretend there was nothing odd happening that a trade agreement would not sort out and the other doing his best to counterattack the US accusations of racial abuse.

And it was all due to peak on the National Mall, between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument in the US capital yesterday, where Ernst Roets, the former AfriForum deputy leader, planted 3,000 white crosses symbolising farm murders here since 1990.

Whatever you think of Roets, or the Afrikaner right, or Donald Trump, or the argument that farm murders in this country are more weighty than all the other murders, the fact is that as an act of political spectacle, the laying of the crosses in the heart of Washington is a sensational moment for Roets.

It will encourage the many conservative and mainly white South Africans who sympathise with him and who support his and the US government’s contention that under the rule of the ANC for the past 32 years South African whites have been discriminated against.

I am not one of them, but if you can’t appreciate the power of the point they are making, then you’re just not trying. Trump himself may be mad, but the Afrikaner right has managed to settle into a partnership with American conservatives that will be hard, if not impossible, to break even after Trump goes.

And it’s too late for “not fair” or “not true”. Like all nationalists or separatists, people like Roets are determined and clever. In South Africa, they live in an open society where they can say what they want, and their arguments have been finely honed for years.

And with a government as incompetent as the ANC, particularly since it replaced Thabo Mbeki with Jacob Zuma in 2007, it’s been easy to paint themselves as victims of left-wing crusaders stuck in the industrial and intellectual treacle of their 1960s exile in the United Kingdom.

None of it is surprising. The apartheid Roets’s Afrikaner forebears (and my English ones) imposed on black South Africans was physically cruel, intellectually barren and politically stupid. When they finally decided their time was up all they had created was an ANC bent on redress. For Afrikaners Apartheid, we must remember, was also redress. “We must never forget,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told crowds on Heritage Day last Thursday.

Indeed, but the policies to reverse the effects of apartheid have been pathetic. South Africa has seldom been as weak economically as it is now. Much of the promise of freedom has been lost to corruption, mismanagement and ignorance.

Trump himself may be mad, but the Afrikaner right has managed to settle into a partnership with American conservatives that will be hard, if not impossible, to break

Instead of finding a way to move the country forward together, the ANC’s constant efforts to carve out advantages for once-disadvantaged black people have withered away. Investment has collapsed. Unemployment has never been higher. And the government, coalition or not, has no answers that inspire any confidence for immediate future.

The local elections are unlikely to provide any answers either, as parties concentrate on hard and urgent local fixes, but there is movement outside of them. I think there is a process under way, a sharp shift to the right among many whites I would normally have regarded as liberal like myself. It may even become a real threat to a nominally liberal DA.

The Social Research Foundation, which publishes some of the best public opinion polling available, is associated with a website called The Common Sense. Frans Cronje, a smart analyst and contrarian, runs both. Two prominent contributors to the Common Sense, Politicsweb editor James Myburgh, who has written extensively about farm murders, and David Ansara, CEO of the Free Market Foundation, shared the platform with Roets in Washington this weekend.

I may be wrong, but the alignment feels new somehow. The Common Sense calls Roets a national hero. But however much it may deserve the political pressure that results from the white crosses, the government isn’t killing anyone, nor does it encourage violence. But neither can the government keep us safe. It is fundamentally incompetent.

The ANC cannot escape the fact that it is a child of apartheid. It is fatally damaged. Its greed and its neglect of the poor were foretold. But its gift to us — and to Ernst Roets — is an open society. Democracy may not be natural here, but it’s the one tool we have to defend against the forever poison in our politics — racial nationalism. It’s in black empowerment and it’s in Roets’s crosses in Washington. And it’s lethal.