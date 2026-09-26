PHILILE NTULI | Dismantling the patriarchal power that kills — by following Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s lead

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Yesterday, Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 90.

Many women in South Africa have invoked her memory more frequently in recent weeks. The discovery of women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni has recalled Madikizela-Mandela’s own body and the ways the apartheid system sought to surveil, imprison, humiliate and break her.

Her life prompts women to ask what the appropriate response is to a society whose laws, institutions, political leadership and other forms of social and cultural influence converge to reproduce the subjugation of women.

Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) have been declared a national disaster in South Africa. However, the societal response to GBVF has all too often been characterised by fragmentation, inadequate resources and institutional incoherence.

The question is no longer whether GBVF constitutes a crisis in South Africa, but whether we are prepared to acknowledge that this crisis is produced and sustained by a fundamentally patriarchal and misogynistic system of power.

South African women must move beyond fear, outrage and condemnation. Now is the time for women to demand that the state grant them full emancipation from gendered violence.

Madikizela-Mandela’s life helps us to understand this moment.

Women live within a social order in which male authority is normalised and women’s autonomy remains conditional

Her ideological commitments did not permit her to accept a negotiated settlement easily. She steadfastly pursued the liberation struggle when many of its male leaders were imprisoned, exiled or otherwise removed from political life. She endured hyper-surveillance, detention and separation from her children, as well as extreme spiritual, physical and emotional violence, not to mention political repression.

Her experience of oppression by the apartheid state was impossible to reconcile with a concept of liberation that did not amount to a fundamental transfer of power.

This is an important issue for women today. One has to ask whether — after decades of ceaseless surveillance, repression, fear and multiple forms of violence — a patriarchal state can deliver a society that is genuinely non-misogynistic.

Since Madikizela-Mandela, South Africa has continued to struggle with women’s political power. Women have been central to making our democracy, but their participation in the struggle has not meant equal political power. The inhumane condition in which women live their lives is a manifestation of this condition.

Women pursue careers and lead families and communities. However, when power is exercised, patriarchal political cultures remain resilient. The consequences of unequal power are visible in the bodies of women across political, cultural and socioeconomic lines.

The recent killings of women in Ekurhuleni are not isolated from this wider crisis. Despite the declaration of a national disaster, every day hundreds of women enter the criminal justice system as survivors of assault, sexual violence, rape and murder.

We respond after women have been killed, rather than transforming the conditions that make violence against women an ongoing reality. We warn women where to walk and advise them to be vigilant, but a society cannot claim to protect women while requiring them to organise their lives around the possibility of male violence.

The burden of preventing violence cannot rest on women. It has to shift to the institutions, communities and men who possess the power to change the conditions in which violence occurs.

This is why the national inquiry into the criminal justice response to GBVF, beginning on September 28, matters. Jointly co-ordinated by several Chapter 9 institutions, the inquiry will examine institutional failures while confronting the deeper question of whether and how our institutions understand violence against women. Because the problem is not only that individual men commit violence — it is that women live within a social order in which male authority is normalised and women’s autonomy remains conditional.

Local government is critical to women’s liberation. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has certified 136,790 candidates for the upcoming local government elections, but women remain a minority among those seeking political office. This issue matters because local government is where constitutional rights become lived realities.

Important in this regard are water, sanitation, electricity, housing, public transport, waste removal, street lights, clinics and community facilities. For many women, failures in these systems are not mere administrative inconveniences but determine the conditions under which women live and die. A broken streetlight can determine whether a woman is raped or arrives home safely.

We do not simply need more women in political office, because women can and do occupy institutions without transforming them. The deeper question is whether political institutions are prepared to confront the patriarchal assumptions embedded within them.

This is why we remember the life of Madikizela-Mandela.

Her history reminds us that the struggle for women’s equality is not simply a struggle for representation. It is a struggle for power. And the deaths of women remind us of the consequences when that struggle remains unfinished.

We cannot continue to celebrate women’s resilience while accepting the conditions that require it. We cannot continue to mourn dead women without changing the structures that make their deaths an omnipresent possibility.

And we cannot claim to have completed the work of liberation while women remain unsafe in the society that liberation produced.

The unfinished work of our democracy is therefore not simply to protect women — it is to transform the system of power in which their lives are lived. Until we do that, the deaths are inevitable and will continue.