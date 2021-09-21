JOB ADS | TimesLIVE investigative reporters

Location: Johannesburg/Cape Town/Durban

Main responsibilities/outcomes:

  • Identify and pursue unique and agenda-setting investigative journalism pieces for TimesLIVE.
  • Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with prominent members of society and key people in government with a view to sourcing stories.
  • Ensure delivery of high-quality stories and exclusives.

 Skills and attributes:

  • An ability to write with flair and accuracy.
  • The ability to generate story ideas, identify interesting industry trends and keep abreast of developments in the sectors covered.
  • An understanding of SA’s history and the challenges it faces in building a better society for all.
  • Good contact list that will enable the generation of original investigative pieces.
  • A keen interest in uncovering the backstory behind news and events.
  • An understanding of the economy and how it affects communities.
  • ​An eye for trends and currents in society.
  • The ability to work in a high-pressure environment and consistently deliver quality content.
  • The successful candidate will be motivated, able to work independently, be a team player, travel when required and work irregular hours. 

 Qualifications, experience and knowledge:

  • Relevant diploma/degree or equivalent.
  • At least five years’ experience in journalism.
  • Good general knowledge.

Please send your application and CV to Fienie Grobler at groblerf@sundaytimes.co.za by October 5 2021.

