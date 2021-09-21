JOB ADS | TimesLIVE investigative reporters
Location: Johannesburg/Cape Town/Durban
Main responsibilities/outcomes:
- Identify and pursue unique and agenda-setting investigative journalism pieces for TimesLIVE.
- Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with prominent members of society and key people in government with a view to sourcing stories.
- Ensure delivery of high-quality stories and exclusives.
Skills and attributes:
- An ability to write with flair and accuracy.
- The ability to generate story ideas, identify interesting industry trends and keep abreast of developments in the sectors covered.
- An understanding of SA’s history and the challenges it faces in building a better society for all.
- Good contact list that will enable the generation of original investigative pieces.
- A keen interest in uncovering the backstory behind news and events.
- An understanding of the economy and how it affects communities.
- An eye for trends and currents in society.
- The ability to work in a high-pressure environment and consistently deliver quality content.
- The successful candidate will be motivated, able to work independently, be a team player, travel when required and work irregular hours.
Qualifications, experience and knowledge:
- Relevant diploma/degree or equivalent.
- At least five years’ experience in journalism.
- Good general knowledge.
Please send your application and CV to Fienie Grobler at groblerf@sundaytimes.co.za by October 5 2021.