JOB ADS | TimesLIVE investigative reporters

Main responsibilities/outcomes:

Identify and pursue unique and agenda-setting investigative journalism pieces for TimesLIVE.

Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with prominent members of society and key people in government with a view to sourcing stories.

Ensure delivery of high-quality stories and exclusives.

Skills and attributes:

An ability to write with flair and accuracy.

The ability to generate story ideas, identify interesting industry trends and keep abreast of developments in the sectors covered.

An understanding of SA’s history and the challenges it faces in building a better society for all.

Good contact list that will enable the generation of original investigative pieces.

A keen interest in uncovering the backstory behind news and events.

An understanding of the economy and how it affects communities.

​An eye for trends and currents in society.

The ability to work in a high-pressure environment and consistently deliver quality content.

The successful candidate will be motivated, able to work independently, be a team player, travel when required and work irregular hours.

Qualifications, experience and knowledge:

Relevant diploma/degree or equivalent.

At least five years’ experience in journalism.

Good general knowledge.

Please send your application and CV to Fienie Grobler at groblerf@sundaytimes.co.za by October 5 2021.