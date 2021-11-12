JOB AD | Digital lifestyle editor
Here's your chance to join the team at one of SA's most innovative publishers
Digital lifestyle editor
Reporting to: Sunday Times/TimesLIVE editor (or a designated editor)
Department: Editorial
Location: Parktown, Johannesburg
Position overview
Sunday Times/TimesLIVE is looking for a digital editor: lifestyle, working in Arena Holdings’ digital team who will be responsible for maintaining all aspects of the website's lifestyle content, including (but not limited to) content creation, editing and curation; social media management; strategy; and reporting.
He/she will also work closely with the Sunday Times Lifestyle print team.
Main responsibilities
- Managing the lifestyle section of the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE website to meet targets and goals.
- Planning weekly and long-term editorial calendars to ensure the website is populated with engaging, SEO-friendly lifestyle content on a daily basis.
- Editing, writing, commissioning, repackaging, rewriting and/or sourcing lifestyle content; this will involve coordinating with a small team of shared in-house writers.
- Creating or commissioning multimedia content (images, video) to use on the website and across social media.
- Using a custom content management system to update and maintain the lifestyle section of the website. This includes uploading and optimising content from Sunday Times Lifestyle print products, in-house contributors and other sources.
- Using analytics tools, such as Google Analytics, to monitor and report on the performance of lifestyle content and, using such data, to tweak the editorial calendars and strategy appropriately.
- Managing the Sunday Times Lifestyle Facebook page and other social media platforms as needed.
- Oversee the production of content for and distribution of weekly e-mail newsletters.
Minimum qualifications and requirements
- A bachelor's degree or diploma in journalism or a relevant field.
- At least 5 years' working experience as a copy editor, writer or a digital producer/publisher, or in a similar position.
- Good general knowledge.
Personal skills/attributes
- Great communication skills; strong written and spoken English-language skills.
- Excellent editing and rewriting skills.
- Current knowledge of the lifestyle news environment (food, fashion, travel, decor etc.).
- Great organisation skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Self-motivated, goal-orientated and deadline-driven.
- Knowledge of and experience with Google Analytics or similar web analytics tools.
- An understanding of SEO and SEM for digital publishing.
- Must be confident in the use of Instagram and Facebook (including Facebook Ads).
- Enthusiastic, creative and able to work in a cross-functional team.
- Use of Adobe Creative Suite Photoshop and InDesign advantageous.
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: groblerf@sundaytimes.co.za and mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: November 22 2021
Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.
Customer service agent
Reporting to: Customer service supervisor
Position overview
We are looking for a candidate to manage tasks as part of the national customer contact centre. This includes handling all calls, emails, sms, WhatsApp and any other incoming or outgoing channels allocated. The candidate must have Afrikaans communication skills, both verbal and in writing.
Main responsibilities
Receive and respond to all inbound calls, emails, sms and other comms in a professional manner reflecting the after:
o Status of the brand
o Telephone etiquette as per company requirements
o Respond to a minimum of 200 calls/emails/sms per day while answering calls within 25 seconds during the week and under 19 seconds on weekends
o Hold time limited to 1 minute
o Wrap up time limited to 30 seconds
o Calls handled within a maximum of five minutes
o Abandoned calls limited to a maximum of 2% of all calls taken
o Logged as per agreed time frames.
Communicate in a professional and positive manner with co-workers, subscribers, SAMS and distributors on a daily basis;
Accurately implement all new promotions timeously;
Resolving all queries in a professional and timely manner and escalate according as per escalation procedure when required;
Ensure to use correct pricelists and data at all times;
Sound knowledge and basic understanding of content of all publications distributed by Arena Holdings, delivery days thereof as well as publishing and non-publishing dates.
Skills and attributes
- Highly motivated self-starter with the drive and desire to be part of a winning team
For work from home arrangements, must be able to access stable and fast internet and backup power;
Paradise knowledge;
Local geographical knowledge is advantageous (that is roads, municipalities and area knowledge);
Interpersonal communication and relationship building;
Matric;
Position entails a 45-hour working week, working shifts between Monday to Sunday depending on specific job requirements;
Business closes between Christmas and New Year, and employees are required to take leave during this period unless on the skeleton staff roster.
Requirement
Afrikaans communication skill both verbal and in writing;
Able to work remotely without close supervision;
Good time management;
Attention to detail;
Follows through each issue to completion;
Analytical skills;
Computer literacy;
Deadline driven;
Team orientated;
Organised;
- Excellent interpersonal and written communication;
Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter, to mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: Oct. 22, 2021
Direct sales account manager
Reporting to: Sales manager
Department: Sales and advertising
Location: Parktown, Johannesburg
Purpose of the job
To grow revenue aggressively for Arena in conjunction with the direct sales team. To help transform, grow and sustain revenues for the future. Work very closely with clients to deliver the best options for campaigns, using all platforms. Playing a role in applicable revenue projects across the group. Continuously working with the sales manager and team to improve processes to enhance and grow the revenue portfolio across the board.
Main responsibilities
- To achieve set individual targets and yields on all aspects of the Arena Holdings brands
- Conduct client interaction and engagement sessions
- Ensure sustained profitability by generating new business and maintaining client relationships
- Generate new revenue opportunities
- Ensure that reporting on sales tasks is done timeously and accurately
- Ensure clear communication between customers by upholding the companies Mission, Vision and Values
- Ensure good customer relations, by making regular follow-up calls and visits
- Ensure all work conforms to the policies and procedures of the Company
- Procure house features and sell sponsorships into these house features.
Requirements:
2-3 Years prior media sales related experience (direct, SME sales essential). Digital marketing and sales advantageous.
Outstanding communication and presentation skills (verbal and written)
Ability to present an outstanding sales pitch
Ability to identify advertising opportunities
Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
Ability to be resourceful is a key attribute
Matric certificate
Computer literacy.
Skills:
- Excellent interpersonal and written communication
- Good time management
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Team orientated
- Organised.
Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter, to mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: October 29 2021
National digital sales manager
Reporting to: Deputy GM: Sales
Department: Sales & Advertising
Location:Parktown, Johannesburg
Purpose of the job
To grow revenue aggressively for digital in conjunction with the digital sales team. Lead the digital sales team and help transform the skills of the traditional sales teams to incorporate digital. Work very closely with agencies and clients to deliver the best options for campaigns, using all platforms and audiences. Accountable for the conversion rate and performance of the site and across the full digital estate, taking a leading role in digital revenue projects across the group. Continuously drive sales efforts across the group, manage sales teams and produce processes to enhance and grow revenue across the board.
Main responsibilities
- Operational Activities (Sales Conversion)
- Foster and develop effective client relationships including the management of blue chip key accounts.
- Drive revenue and meet agreed targets and stretch targets
- Provide a consultative sales process
- Develop a creative and innovative sales approach involving sourcing new leads, putting together proposals and bespoke packages
- Continually develop market knowledge and be an authority in the industry, locally and internationally
- Provide strategic ideas which supports growth for the division
- Keep up to date with advances in social media technology and platforms, and ad tech progression
- Work closely with ad ops and the development teams to ensure the best possible executions are available for clients
- Build reporting frameworks with the commercial analyst and data team to evaluate returns on the various platforms
- Report campaign results and return on investments, making recommendations to senior management
- Have a solid grip on all analytics and audience data: work closely with commercial analyst to understand opportunities
- People Management
- Oversee the activities of the team to ensure effective delivery of business outcomes.
- Develop a high performing team by embedding formal performance management process
- Mentor junior team members, providing feedback and encouragement and knowledge transfer
- Encourage frequent knowledge sharing between team members
- Determine and analyse development needs for the team and ensure that identified training requirements are budgeted for and executed.
- Create effective workforce and recruitment demand plans to ensure that current and future business requirements can be met.
- Address poor performance of any team member through the formal performance improvement programme and ensure that continued poor performance is appropriately dealt with.
- Motivate team members and ensure that their efforts are recognised.
Requirements
- Post Grad Degree: Marketing or Sales
- 8-10 years’ experience within digital landscape
- Extensive knowledge of digital conversion metrics and levers that can affect these KPIs
- Strong analytics background (ability to know what questions to ask and make data driven decisions)
- Demonstrable experience around audience management within GA 360 or other DMPs
- Media background preferred but not essential
- Extensive experience in DFP, DBM, Analytical Tools, 3rd party ad servers.
- Ability to understand, translate analytical tools and data and make decisions based on these.
Skills
- Excellent interpersonal and written communication
- Good time management
- Attention to detail
- Follows through each issue to completion
- Analytical Skills
- Computer literacy
- Deadline driven
- Team orientated
- Organised
- Relationship Building
- Conflict Resolution
- Persuading and Influence
- Coaching/Mentoring
Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter, to mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: October 29 2021
