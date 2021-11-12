JOB AD | Digital lifestyle editor

Digital lifestyle editor

Reporting to: Sunday Times/TimesLIVE editor (or a designated editor)

Department: Editorial

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Position overview

Sunday Times/TimesLIVE is looking for a digital editor: lifestyle, working in Arena Holdings’ digital team who will be responsible for maintaining all aspects of the website's lifestyle content, including (but not limited to) content creation, editing and curation; social media management; strategy; and reporting.

He/she will also work closely with the Sunday Times Lifestyle print team.

Main responsibilities

Managing the lifestyle section of the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE website to meet targets and goals.

Planning weekly and long-term editorial calendars to ensure the website is populated with engaging, SEO-friendly lifestyle content on a daily basis.

Editing, writing, commissioning, repackaging, rewriting and/or sourcing lifestyle content; this will involve coordinating with a small team of shared in-house writers.

Creating or commissioning multimedia content (images, video) to use on the website and across social media.

Using a custom content management system to update and maintain the lifestyle section of the website. This includes uploading and optimising content from Sunday Times Lifestyle print products, in-house contributors and other sources.

Using analytics tools, such as Google Analytics, to monitor and report on the performance of lifestyle content and, using such data, to tweak the editorial calendars and strategy appropriately.

Managing the Sunday Times Lifestyle Facebook page and other social media platforms as needed.

Oversee the production of content for and distribution of weekly e-mail newsletters.

Minimum qualifications and requirements

A bachelor's degree or diploma in journalism or a relevant field.

At least 5 years' working experience as a copy editor, writer or a digital producer/publisher, or in a similar position.

Good general knowledge.

Personal skills/attributes

Great communication skills; strong written and spoken English-language skills.

Excellent editing and rewriting skills.

Current knowledge of the lifestyle news environment (food, fashion, travel, decor etc.).

Great organisation skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Self-motivated, goal-orientated and deadline-driven.

Knowledge of and experience with Google Analytics or similar web analytics tools.

An understanding of SEO and SEM for digital publishing.

Must be confident in the use of Instagram and Facebook (including Facebook Ads).

Enthusiastic, creative and able to work in a cross-functional team.

Use of Adobe Creative Suite Photoshop and InDesign advantageous.

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: groblerf@sundaytimes.co.za and mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Closing date: November 22 2021

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.