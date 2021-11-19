JOB ADS | Digital lifestyle editor; event project manager
Here's your chance to join the team at one of SA's most innovative publishers
Event project manager
Reporting to: Head of events
Purpose
The role is focused around the overall project management of an event, including managing the marketing, content, operations, client relationships and budget.
Core functions
Communicate in a professional and positive manner with co-workers, subscribers, SAMS and distributors on a daily basis;
Accurately implement all new promotions timeously;
Resolving all queries in a professional and timely manner and escalate according as per escalation procedure when required;
Ensure to use correct pricelists and data at all times;
Sound knowledge and basic understanding of content of all publications distributed by Arena Holdings, delivery days thereof as well as publishing and non-publishing dates.
- Overall project management
Attributes
- Exhibit and utilise high standard of professional and persuasive written and verbal articulation.
- Be a good business writer; sensitive to spelling and grammar nuances.
- Be a true “people person”, extremely customer service conscious with the ability to create a unique and personal experience for each partner.
- Be able to work independently as well as in a group environment—particularly when the team may not be physically co-located.
- Work efficiently and proactively with strong attention to detail.
Requirements and skills
- Bachelor's degree preferred and/or 5+ years of marketing experience in a professional environment.
- Event project management experience preferred, with a history of multi-tasking
- Capacity to think creatively, and problem solve
- Ability to negotiate skillfully.
- Great interpersonal and phone skills; Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Computer literate
- Experience working with various CRM tools & databases
- Knowledge of social networking applications i.e. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram
- Time management, planning, leadership, resourcefulness and organisational skills are crucial to be successful in this role.
Qualified applicants may submit their CV and cover letter to mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: November 21 2021
Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.
Digital lifestyle editor
Reporting to: Sunday Times/TimesLIVE editor (or a designated editor)
Department: Editorial
Location: Parktown, Johannesburg
Position overview
Sunday Times/TimesLIVE is looking for a digital editor: lifestyle, working in Arena Holdings’ digital team who will be responsible for maintaining all aspects of the website's lifestyle content, including (but not limited to) content creation, editing and curation; social media management; strategy; and reporting.
He/she will also work closely with the Sunday Times Lifestyle print team.
Main responsibilities
- Managing the lifestyle section of the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE website to meet targets and goals.
- Planning weekly and long-term editorial calendars to ensure the website is populated with engaging, SEO-friendly lifestyle content on a daily basis.
- Editing, writing, commissioning, repackaging, rewriting and/or sourcing lifestyle content; this will involve coordinating with a small team of shared in-house writers.
- Creating or commissioning multimedia content (images, video) to use on the website and across social media.
- Using a custom content management system to update and maintain the lifestyle section of the website. This includes uploading and optimising content from Sunday Times Lifestyle print products, in-house contributors and other sources.
- Using analytics tools, such as Google Analytics, to monitor and report on the performance of lifestyle content and, using such data, to tweak the editorial calendars and strategy appropriately.
- Managing the Sunday Times Lifestyle Facebook page and other social media platforms as needed.
- Oversee the production of content for and distribution of weekly e-mail newsletters.
Minimum qualifications and requirements
- A bachelor's degree or diploma in journalism or a relevant field.
- At least 5 years' working experience as a copy editor, writer or a digital producer/publisher, or in a similar position.
- Good general knowledge.
Personal skills/attributes
- Great communication skills; strong written and spoken English-language skills.
- Excellent editing and rewriting skills.
- Current knowledge of the lifestyle news environment (food, fashion, travel, decor etc.).
- Great organisation skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Self-motivated, goal-orientated and deadline-driven.
- Knowledge of and experience with Google Analytics or similar web analytics tools.
- An understanding of SEO and SEM for digital publishing.
- Must be confident in the use of Instagram and Facebook (including Facebook Ads).
- Enthusiastic, creative and able to work in a cross-functional team.
- Use of Adobe Creative Suite Photoshop and InDesign advantageous.
Applications and CVs should be addressed to: groblerf@sundaytimes.co.za and mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Closing date: November 22 2021
Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.