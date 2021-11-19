JOB ADS | Digital lifestyle editor; event project manager

Event project manager

Reporting to: Head of events

Purpose

The role is focused around the overall project management of an event, including managing the marketing, content, operations, client relationships and budget.

Core functions

Communicate in a professional and positive manner with co-workers, subscribers, SAMS and distributors on a daily basis;

Accurately implement all new promotions timeously;

Resolving all queries in a professional and timely manner and escalate according as per escalation procedure when required;

Ensure to use correct pricelists and data at all times;

Sound knowledge and basic understanding of content of all publications distributed by Arena Holdings, delivery days thereof as well as publishing and non-publishing dates.

Overall project management

Attributes

Exhibit and utilise high standard of professional and persuasive written and verbal articulation.

Be a good business writer; sensitive to spelling and grammar nuances.

Be a true “people person”, extremely customer service conscious with the ability to create a unique and personal experience for each partner.

Be able to work independently as well as in a group environment—particularly when the team may not be physically co-located.

Work efficiently and proactively with strong attention to detail.

Requirements and skills

Bachelor's degree preferred and/or 5+ years of marketing experience in a professional environment.

Event project management experience preferred, with a history of multi-tasking

Capacity to think creatively, and problem solve

Ability to negotiate skillfully.

Great interpersonal and phone skills; Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Computer literate

Experience working with various CRM tools & databases

Knowledge of social networking applications i.e. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram

Time management, planning, leadership, resourcefulness and organisational skills are crucial to be successful in this role.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV and cover letter to mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Closing date: November 21 2021

Arena Holdings is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.