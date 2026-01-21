TimesLIVE education editor Kgaugelo Gumede and multimedia journalist Thabo Tshabalala give an accurate analysis of what they discovered during their coverage of Naledi Ye Meso, a school in Limpopo that recorded a 0% matric pass rate.
VIDEO PODCAST | The village that failed to raise a child — journalists reflect on a school with a 0% matric pass rate
Editor’s Choice
4
