Podcasts

VIDEO PODCAST | The village that failed to raise a child — journalists reflect on a school with a 0% matric pass rate

Thabo Tshabalala

Thabo Tshabalala

Multimedia producer

Kgaugelo Gumede

Kgaugelo Gumede

Opinions and Education Editor

A sign indicating the Dikgalaopeng community in Limpopo. (Thabo Tshabalala)

TimesLIVE education editor Kgaugelo Gumede and multimedia journalist Thabo Tshabalala give an accurate analysis of what they discovered during their coverage of Naledi Ye Meso, a school in Limpopo that recorded a 0% matric pass rate.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Outrage as scholar transport found overloaded with 22 pupils in seven-seater vehicle

2

Booysens court shooting exposes ‘deadly security failures’, Gauteng legislature hears

3

ANC foreign policy not in country’s interests, says FF Plus

4

VIDEO PODCAST | The village that failed to raise a child — journalists reflect on a school with a 0% matric pass rate

5

No critical research disrupted after Tshwane cut off power: Agricultural Research Council

Related Articles