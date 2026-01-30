Podcasts

WATCH | Revisiting the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy

Thabo Tshabalala

Thabo Tshabalala

Multimedia producer

Kgaugelo Gumede

Kgaugelo Gumede

Opinions and Education Editor

It is alleged the driver of a scholar transport vehicle tried to overtake two vehicles, causing the tragic accident. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

This episode looks at the recent Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy that changed lives, leaving families mourning 14 children and forcing the country to confront hard questions about scholar transport safety.

From the transport association to a grieving father and the “lady in the red dress” whose image touched the nation, the story is revisited through the eyes of journalists on the ground.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘This clipper became my boss’ – taxi rank barber’s cuts and conversations

2

WATCH | Revisiting the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy

3

SARB holds rates at 6.75%

4

Treasury boost anchors Cape Town budget, but GOOD Party slams ‘regressive extraction’

5

POLL | Should bail be made more difficult for people charged with serious financial crimes?

Related Articles