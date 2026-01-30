WATCH | Revisiting the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is alleged the driver of a scholar transport vehicle tried to overtake two vehicles, causing the tragic accident.

This episode looks at the recent Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy that changed lives, leaving families mourning 14 children and forcing the country to confront hard questions about scholar transport safety.

From the transport association to a grieving father and the “lady in the red dress” whose image touched the nation, the story is revisited through the eyes of journalists on the ground.

