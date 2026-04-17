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THE POLITICAL ARENA | DA leadership reset and coalition politics

In episode 3 of The Political Arena, the team asks if the DA can appeal to SA’s majority

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Newly elected DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis during the party's recent 2026 federal congress in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

More than two decades into South Africa’s democracy, the DA believes it is on the brink of a breakthrough, positioning itself as a viable governing alternative as service delivery frustrations grow across the country.

In this episode of The Political Arena, Business Day’s politics editor, Hajra Omarjee, alongside Sunday Times’ deputy political editor, Lizeka Tandwa, Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa and Business Day political correspondent Thando Maeko, discuss the DA’s ambitions after its recent elective conference.

From the rise of a younger leadership collective under Geordin Hill-Lewis to the party’s push to capture key metros ahead of the 2026 local government elections, the team examines whether the DA can expand beyond its traditional support base and appeal to South Africa’s majority.

The discussion explores the DA’s governance track record, questions about service delivery in poorer communities and whether its messaging can resonate with an increasingly disengaged youth.

The team also analyses internal dynamics within the party, including leadership influence, factional tensions and what Hill-Lewis’s leadership could mean for coalition politics and the future of the government of national unity.

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