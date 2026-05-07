THE POLITICAL ARENA|new rivals: ANC and SACP head for a political showdown

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The historic alliance between the ANC and the SA Communist Party (SACP) appears to be entering its most uncertain chapter yet as the SACP prepares to contest the 2026 local government elections independently for the first time.

In this episode of The Political Arena, Business Day politics editor Hajra Omarjee is joined by TimesLIVE digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa to unpack the growing tensions within the tripartite alliance and what the SACP’s decision could mean for South Africa’s political future.

The discussion explores whether the SACP has the electoral strength, funding and campaign machinery to survive outside the ANC’s shadow, or whether the move is ultimately a bid for greater influence over cabinet positions, economic policy and decision-making power.

The team also examines the rise of coalition politics, speculation around possible alignments with parties such as the EFF and MK, and whether left-leaning parties can realistically unite despite deep political rivalries and leadership ambitions.

From worker support and alliance fractures to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership challenges and the future of the ANC-led bloc, the episode analyses how this political split could reshape the balance of power ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.

TimesLIVE