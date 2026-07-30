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<a href="http://iono.fm/c/10138">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

The Political Arena is a podcast hosted by the Arena Holdings political team, bringing together reporters and editors from across the group to unpack the political stories shaping South Africa’s future.

The podcast explores the people, parties, power struggles and decisions shaping the country’s political landscape. From the ANC and opposition politics to elections, parliament, governance, coalitions and the issues affecting voters, each episode offers in-depth, thought-provoking and informative political analysis from the journalists covering the stories.

The Political Arena is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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