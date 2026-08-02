PODCAST | The Arena Sports Show

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<a href="http://iono.fm/c/9127">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

The Arena Sports Show is a weekly sports podcast hosted by Clauiee Grace Mpanza, alongside TimesLIVE journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele.

Each week, the podcast explores the biggest stories from South African and international sport, covering a wide range of sporting codes and the issues that matter most to athletes, administrators and fans.

Through insightful analysis, engaging discussion and interviews with some of sport’s most notable personalities, The Arena Sports Show provides informed perspectives on the stories shaping the sporting world and the national and international conversations surrounding them.

The Arena Sports Show is an Arena Podcasts production.

TimesLIVE