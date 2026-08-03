Podcasts

PODCAST | Payday to Payday

Practical money conversations, expert advice and tips to help you build better money habits

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TimesLIVE

The Payday to Payday podcast empowers listeners to make informed financial decisions, develop healthier money habits and get the most out of every payday. Picture: (Supplied)

Payday to Payday is a personal finance podcast hosted by Gugu Phandle and Sibongile Mashaba, helping South Africans navigate the realities of managing money in an increasingly challenging economy.

The podcast tackles the everyday financial questions that matter most, from budgeting and saving to debt, investing, financial planning and building long-term financial resilience.

Featuring conversations with industry experts and practical, easy-to-follow advice, each episode empowers listeners to make informed financial decisions, develop healthier money habits and get the most out of every payday.

Payday to Payday is an Arena Podcasts production.

TimesLIVE


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