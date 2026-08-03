PODCAST | Payday to Payday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Payday to Payday podcast empowers listeners to make informed financial decisions, develop healthier money habits and get the most out of every payday. Picture:

<a href="http://iono.fm/c/10146">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Payday to Payday is a personal finance podcast hosted by Gugu Phandle and Sibongile Mashaba, helping South Africans navigate the realities of managing money in an increasingly challenging economy.

The podcast tackles the everyday financial questions that matter most, from budgeting and saving to debt, investing, financial planning and building long-term financial resilience.

Featuring conversations with industry experts and practical, easy-to-follow advice, each episode empowers listeners to make informed financial decisions, develop healthier money habits and get the most out of every payday.

Payday to Payday is an Arena Podcasts production.

TimesLIVE