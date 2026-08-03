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Thulani Mbele hosts the podcast 'Sowetan on the Move'. Picture:

<a href="http://iono.fm/c/10140">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Sowetan On the Move is a weekly podcast hosted by Thulani Mbele, shining a spotlight on South Africa’s vibrant running culture and the people who inspire it.

Each episode features engaging conversations with runners, coaches, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, exploring the stories behind their achievements and the lessons they’ve learnt along the way.

From training, race preparation and recovery to health, wellness and personal growth, the podcast offers informative, motivating and thought-provoking discussions that encourage listeners of all abilities to embrace an active lifestyle and enjoy the journey, one step at a time.

Sowetan On the Move is an Arena Podcasts production.