Podcasts

PODCAST | Sowetan on the Move

Inspiring conversations on running, fitness, wellness and the people driving South Africa’s running culture

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Thulani Mbele hosts the podcast 'Sowetan on the Move'. Picture: (Supplied)

Sowetan On the Move is a weekly podcast hosted by Thulani Mbele, shining a spotlight on South Africa’s vibrant running culture and the people who inspire it.

Each episode features engaging conversations with runners, coaches, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, exploring the stories behind their achievements and the lessons they’ve learnt along the way.

From training, race preparation and recovery to health, wellness and personal growth, the podcast offers informative, motivating and thought-provoking discussions that encourage listeners of all abilities to embrace an active lifestyle and enjoy the journey, one step at a time.

Sowetan On the Move is an Arena Podcasts production.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala: a Sunday Times investigation into one of SA’s biggest crime cases

2

Mapisa-Nqakula trial: Ex-SANDF general denies helping wife secure military tenders

3

Man dies after being run over by municipal water tanker

4

Home affairs launches online tool to help find smart ID bank branches

5

Here’s how much you will pay for petrol and diesel in August

Related Articles