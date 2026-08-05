PODCAST | Business Law Focus

Business Law Focus is a podcast hosted by Evan Pickworth exploring the legal and regulatory developments shaping South Africa’s business landscape.
Through in-depth conversations with leading legal experts, tax specialists and the professionals behind landmark cases, the podcast unpacks complex legal issues affecting businesses, executives, entrepreneurs and professionals.
From corporate law and tax to governance, compliance and significant court rulings, each episode delivers informed, practical and accessible insights into the legal matters that influence business decision-making.
Business Law Focus is an Arena Podcasts Production.
TimesLIVE
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