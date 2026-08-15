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THE POLITICAL ARENA | Eskom’s grid battle: Ramaphosa’s biggest political gamble?

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s push to restructure Eskom’s transmission assets has opened a new front in the ANC’s long-running battle over state power.

In this episode of The Political Arena, Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee is joined by TimesLIVE and Sunday Times digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa and Business Day political correspondent Thando Maeko to unpack the political and economic stakes of the Eskom grid shake-up.

The panel examines whether Ramaphosa’s push for a modernised, investor-friendly electricity grid is about necessary reform and his political legacy or whether it risks deepening divisions within the ANC before its next leadership contest.

They also explore the growing comparisons with the political battles of the Mbeki and Zuma eras, accusations of backdoor privatisation, and what the Eskom restructuring could mean for the future of the ANC and South Africa’s energy sector.

TimesLIVE


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