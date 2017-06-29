Embattled Trillian Capital Partners chief executive Eric Wood has told TimesLIVE he will make a major announcement over the buying out of Gupta-linked business associate Salim Essa.

"The restructuring of our business is an absolute necessity now more than ever. That restructuring is to move away from the Gupta link‚" he said.

Wood spoke to TimesLIVE this afternoon shortly after Trillian chairman Tokyo Sexwale released a damning report into the business activities of Trillian in regards to multi-million rand deals with numerous state owned entities and companies‚ including Eskom and Transnet.

According an independent investigation by Advocate Geoff Budlender‚ which was contained in the report released by Sexwale‚ the deals are alleged to have seen several Gupta companies receive kickbacks from a series of suspected dodgy business dealings.

Eskom‚ according to invoices contained in Budlender's report‚ paid Trillian‚ in which Essa has a 60% stake‚ over R250-million for various services rendered between April and August 2016. Transnet paid just over R105-million to Trillian between April and June 2016.