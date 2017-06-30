ANC condemns protests outside Peter Bruce's house

"The African National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of a group purported to be members of BLF who are reported to have gone to ... Peter Bruce's home‚ with the purpose to intimidate him and his family‚" the party said in a statement.

"It is further reported that the action of the alleged BLF members was a statement against Mr Bruce's views and ideological positions. This manner of handling differences is an antithesis to the tolerant society appreciative of divergent views we seek to build."

