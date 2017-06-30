In his organisational diagnostic report‚ Mantashe reminds ANC members that the party's strategy and tactics document quantifies progress towards the achievement of a united‚ non-racial‚ non-sexist‚ democratic and prosperous South Africa.

Mantashe is to table the report at the party's national policy conference under way in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg.

"In this regard‚ it is important that we must first remind ourselves‚ and society generally‚ that the ANC has never been anti-white‚ but has always been against white domination. It never had a programme of replacing white domination with black domination‚" the report says.

He added that the ANC has always committed itself to the resolution of historical injustices and building a democracy‚ as described in the strategy and tactics document. "It has never been about revenge for the injustices‚ but about correcting them."

Mantashe addressed the race issue amid calls for radical economic transformation and several leaders in the ANC pushing government to implement policies to drastically increase black ownership in companies.

This is also supported by organisations such as the Black Business Council (BBC) and the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF).

Yesterday Mzwanele Manyi of the PPF said the conference would be a watershed one and he was happy that it would discuss who controls the economy.

He was clear that their call for an end to white domination in the economy was not to defend the Gupta family.