Politics

'ANC leaders failing the party' - Mantashe

30 June 2017 - 10:55 By Moipone Malefane And Thabo Mokone
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and national spokesman Zizi Kodwa listen to questions at a media briefing about the ANC national policy conference, which starts today at Nasrec.
Image: MASI LOSI

ANC leaders are failing the party‚ often forcing the judiciary to step in when it falls short.

This is contained in a diagnostic report to be delivered later on Friday by ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe on the first day of the ANC's national policy conference in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg.

In the report‚ Mantashe is frank about what has caused South Africans to lose hope and trust in the ANC‚ pointing fingers at the leadership.

He said leaders have failed to give direction when it is needed the most.

"The leadership‚ when confronted by challenges‚ gravitate to general discussions. It seeks to find solutions that make it difficult to find proper closure and‚ therefore‚ fudge issues.

"This creates a reality of a leadership that cannot give direction when it is needed the most. This shows defensiveness in the face of challenges‚" his report states.

He said the lack of leadership has resulted in a litany of government issues ending up in court and government losing those cases.

Mantashe cited the Nkandla issue as an example of poor leadership which failed to confront President Jacob Zuma.

"One good example is the Constitutional Court Judgement on Nkandla. The judgement is‚ in fact‚ the conclusion we came to more than three years earlier.

"However‚ because that view was perceived to be an attempt by some trying to trap the President into an admission of guilt‚ no firm decision could be taken. Our failure to take decisive decisions creates an environment for a Judicial Overreach. This must change."

Mantashe has suggested that the policy conference should confront the issues and come up with solutions.

-TimesLIVE

