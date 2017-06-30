This just hours after members of Gupta-linked Black First Land First formation staged a provocation outside the home of editor-at-large of Tiso Blackstar Peter Bruce.

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was also assaulted by the group which had illegally gathered at the Parkview home on Friday.

Zuma said during his opening address to the ANC National Policy Conference that freedom of the press was “enshrined in the constitution”.

However‚ he made no mention of recent events such as the death of senior SABC producer Suna Venter who was a target of attacks in the months prior to her death for being part of the SABC 8‚ a group of journalists which fought for fairness at the public broadcaster.

“Our democracy is also characterised by freedom of the media which is enshrined in the constitution‚. The ANC promotes the rights of journalists to work freely and without hindrance in our country. We also promote media independence from various interests‚ professionalism as well as balanced reporting at all times‚” said Zuma.

- BusinessLIVE