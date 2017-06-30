Politics

End of Zuma in sight‚ says DA after announcement of date of no-confidence motion

30 June 2017 - 19:56 By Timeslive
ANC chairperson and Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete.
Image: Neo Goba

The DA has welcomed the decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to schedule the DA-sponsored Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma for August 3.

However‚ DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has called on Mbete to apply her mind and make a decision on whether the vote will be held by secret ballot‚ which he Constitutional Court reaffirmed on June 22 is within her discretion.

“South Africans should be buoyed by the fact that Jacob Zuma’s ruinous presidency could come to an end in a month’s time. All that is required is for their representatives in Parliament‚ irrespective of party affiliation‚ to do the right thing‚” Steenhuisen said.

He said Zuma’s presidency has been an “unrelenting and unmitigated disaster” for the country‚ especially for those unable to find work who now numbered a staggering 9.3 million.

“It is the recent revelations of state capture and the weekly revelations of how the Gupta and Zuma families colluded to loot and pillage the state that should leave individual Members of Parliament with no doubt in their minds how they should vote on 3 August.

“The end of the Zuma presidency is in sight. South Africans should use the coming weeks to unite in purpose and make it clear to those who represent their voices in Parliament that when the Motion of No Confidence in President Zuma is put to the House‚ they must vote with a resounding ‘AYE’. We call on all South Africans to join the DA and take to the streets on 3 August to bid Zuma and his cronies ‘good bye’‚” Steenhuisen said.

