Gigaba moots penalties for tardy SOEs

Some of the initiatives to be undertaken to realise transformation include the channeling of 60% of government business to black audit firms and a coordinated government value chain system that would help previously disadvantaged business people gain access to markets.

Although he admitted that neither these goals nor the National Development Plan would come to fruition if government needed to “push an unwilling private sector through legislation”.

“Unless we take drastic measures now‚ we will not escape the low growth trap. We may have to seek assistance from quarters we have thus far avoided‚” Gigaba explained.

He said the government would also explore the introduction of penalties against state-owned companies that worked against the rise of small businesses by not paying them for services rendered on time.