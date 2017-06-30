Rupert wine makes ANC diners feel fine
ANC leaders and supporters were derided for feasting on wine bearing the name of the much-maligned Rupert family at a gala dinner on Thursday night.
The fancy dinner‚ which included smoked salmon roulade at tables costing a rumoured R25 000‚ was the prelude to the national policy conference‚ kicking off on Friday.
The conference is set to feature the hotly debated radical economic transformation as well as ways to overthrow white monopoly capital‚ a derisive term often thrown the way of the super wealthy Rupert dynasty.
However‚ the use of Anthonij Rupert wines on the tables did not escape the notice of journalists.
I'm sure advocates of White Monopoly Capital woukd be happy to know that we drinking RUPERT & Rothschild at the #ANCGala pic.twitter.com/YdoAH9pPht— vuyo mvoko (@vuyo_mvoko) June 29, 2017
The irony. Then they jump into their Beemers when the conference is over......— Gary Christy (@Christy31Gary) June 30, 2017
Contradictions Contradictions MyAnc and we supposed to take you serious when you utter the word White Monopoly Capital— Daniel Madebe (@Shwartzel) June 29, 2017
Only the best for the comrades. R300 A BOTTLE I think while poor has no running water— Thane (@thane234508) June 30, 2017
All else aside, that's a very good bottle of wine👌— Sikelela Matandela (@ForeverShakes) June 29, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP