Rupert wine makes ANC diners feel fine

30 June 2017 - 12:12 By Timeslive
ANC leaders and supporters were derided for feasting on wine bearing the name of the much-maligned Rupert family at a gala dinner on Thursday night.

The fancy dinner‚ which included smoked salmon roulade at tables costing a rumoured R25 000‚ was the prelude to the national policy conference‚ kicking off on Friday.

The conference is set to feature the hotly debated radical economic transformation as well as ways to overthrow white monopoly capital‚ a derisive term often thrown the way of the super wealthy Rupert dynasty.

However‚ the use of Anthonij Rupert wines on the tables did not escape the notice of journalists.

