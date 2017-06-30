'We shall overcome‚' says Zuma at lavish bash

President Jacob Zuma is likely to appeal for unity on Friday as he opens the 2017 ANC policy conference.

Delivering a keynote address at the pre-conference gala dinner late on Thursday night‚ Zuma extented an olive branch to his detractors.

The ANC president admitted that contradictions are the culture of the party but warned against hostility.

"You are all also aware of the internal organisational fights facing our movement‚" Zuma said at the gala dinner in Nasrec.

"Your feet must contradict each other in order to move from where you are standing. As they contradict each other‚ you move forward."

Zuma said time would be set aside to deal with the challenges plaguing the governing party. He also cited the current national recession.

"Our country has been downgraded to sub-investment status‚" Zuma said.