'What has Zuma done wrong?' supporters chant at policy conference
ANC policy conference delegates from KwaZulu-Natal's eThekwini region stormed into the conference hall in Johannesburg on Friday‚ chanting "he who controls propaganda must tell us what wrong Zuma has done.
This was despite the ANC leadership having taken a decision to ban songs that are factional at the policy indaba.
President Jacob Zuma arrives at #ANCNPC #ANCpolicy to cheers pic.twitter.com/WHAisYtWuQ— Boikhutso (@ThatDudeBeeKay) June 30, 2017
President Jacob Zuma's supporters were drowned out a few minutes later when those in charge of the conference in Nasrec ordered that neutral struggles songs be played from the conference sound system.
The group from eThekwini was joined in song by delegates from the ANC Youth League and Women's League as well as others from the North West‚ Free State‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
"Zuma. Zuma wethu" relates sing in front of the stage at the #ANCNPC #ANCpolicy head of president Zuma's opening address pic.twitter.com/Xs7uhhHgJy— Boikhutso (@ThatDudeBeeKay) June 30, 2017
Zuma arrived at the conference in the company of his wife Bongi Ngema‚ followed by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.
A short while before he entered the hall‚ ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was greeted with loud cheers.
She was warmly welcomed by delegates from Mpumalanga‚ North West and Free State‚ who moved to the edge of the main stage to greet Madikizela-Mandela.
Admirers sang "Dumela‚ Mme Winnie‚ Dumela" as she was helped up a ramp towards the seating area occupied by members of the National Executive Committee.
-TimesLIVE
