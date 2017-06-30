Politics

'What has Zuma done wrong?' supporters chant at policy conference

30 June 2017 - 12:08 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane, president Jacob Zuma and ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala at the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in Nquthu last month. The party will host its policy conference today. File photo.
ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane, president Jacob Zuma and ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala at the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in Nquthu last month. The party will host its policy conference today. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

ANC policy conference delegates from KwaZulu-Natal's eThekwini region stormed into the conference hall in Johannesburg on Friday‚ chanting "he who controls propaganda must tell us what wrong Zuma has done.

This was despite the ANC leadership having taken a decision to ban songs that are factional at the policy indaba.

President Jacob Zuma's supporters were drowned out a few minutes later when those in charge of the conference in Nasrec ordered that neutral struggles songs be played from the conference sound system.

The group from eThekwini was joined in song by delegates from the ANC Youth League and Women's League as well as others from the North West‚ Free State‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Zuma arrived at the conference in the company of his wife Bongi Ngema‚ followed by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

A short while before he entered the hall‚ ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was greeted with loud cheers.

She was warmly welcomed by delegates from Mpumalanga‚ North West and Free State‚ who moved to the edge of the main stage to greet Madikizela-Mandela.

Admirers sang "Dumela‚ Mme Winnie‚ Dumela" as she was helped up a ramp towards the seating area occupied by members of the National Executive Committee.

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Zuma reminds ANC delegates they’re more powerful than him Politics
  2. Zuma says ANC veterans calling for him to step down not as strong as they think Politics
  3. End of Zuma in sight‚ says DA after announcement of date of no-confidence motion Politics
  4. Seven things Jacob Zuma said at Nasrec Politics
  5. Struggle songs feature prominently on first day of ANC conference Politics

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. Gigaba moots penalties for tardy SOEs Politics
  2. 'ANC leaders failing the party' - Mantashe Politics
  3. Quiet start to ANC policy conference Politics