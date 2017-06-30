Zuma reminds ANC delegates they’re more powerful than him
With the ANC succession battle in full swing ahead of the party's national elective conference in December‚ president Jacob Zuma played with the minds of the delegates reminding them they were more powerful than him.
“If when you elect a president some people who have no right come to tell you this president must go‚” Zuma said.
“They don't consult you. You keep quite. "People take your right‚ you just keep quiet.”
His remarks come amid continuing calls for him to step down. Zuma has previously said he will only resign if asked to do so by the ANC.
The remarks fly in the face of claims that most ANC branches in the country have been captured by business people to influence the outcome of conferences.
On the courts‚ Zuma contradicted himself.
In his prepared speech Zuma spoke about how he respected the judiciary.
“We have over the past two decades developed a functional democratic state‚ with an executive‚ Parliament and judiciary that continue to execute their tasks‚ informed by the constitution‚” Zuma said.
“The ANC affirms the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.
“We promote respect for our courts as final arbiters in disputes in society.”
However‚ towards the end of his speech‚ Zuma deviated from his notes‚ expressing concern that the ANC always has to be directed by the court to implement its policies better.
“A debate in Parliament these days ends in up in court.
“I think this is a matter we need to discuss very seriously as the African National Congress. It is a counter to democracy.”
Zuma continued: “We can't do anything. People will vote for you in the majority because of the programmes you present. But once your programmes are there you try to implement them some people take you to court. There are many things that we wanted to do we can't do because it is now the decision of the court. It is very funny it has never happened.”
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said Zuma's speech set an appropriate tone and gave a sense of honesty.
- SowetanLIVE
