ANC MPs ‘suicide bombers’ who will die for an ideology – whether right or wrong‚ says Mbalula

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has referred to ANC members of parliament as ‘suicide bombers’ who would die for an ideology whether it is right or wrong.

Addressing journalists at the ANC’s policy conference on Sunday‚ Mbalula said all ANC MPs had to take the party line in the upcoming vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the motion would be debated on August 8 and would decide whether it would be a secret ballot or not after considering submissions from political parties.