Politics

ANC MPs ‘suicide bombers’ who will die for an ideology – whether right or wrong‚ says Mbalula

02 July 2017 - 15:19 By Qaanitah Hunter
Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on organisational renewal document that was presented to the ANC Policy Conference held at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has referred to ANC members of parliament as ‘suicide bombers’ who would die for an ideology whether it is right or wrong.

Addressing journalists at the ANC’s policy conference on Sunday‚ Mbalula said all ANC MPs had to take the party line in the upcoming vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the motion would be debated on August 8 and would decide whether it would be a secret ballot or not after considering submissions from political parties.

Mbalula said MPs who vote with the DA on this matter will be dealt with.

“So members of the ANC have no right to represent their jackets in parliament. They represent the organisation. They are suicide bombers. A suicide bomber dies for an ideology whether it is wrong or right. He dies for it or she dies for it‚” he said.

Mbalula said the removal of the president was debated in the ANC and the proposal that he be removed from his position was defeated.

“I can go to parliament knowing very well that I have signed an expulsion note from the ANC and say anyway I am going to do it. It is suicide. It is political suicide‚” he said.

Mbalula delivered a report on organisational renewal to delegates at the ANC’s policy conference where he lashed out at MPs who have said they would vote with their conscience on the matter.

“There could be people who undermine the ANC and go to parliament and not vote for us. We are going to deal with them. Rest assured. Be guided by the constitution of the ANC‚” he said.

Mbalula said commissions on Sunday were discussing amending the ANC constitution and giving more powers to the ANC’s integrity committee.

“There are no holy cows. There is nothing under the carpet‚” he said

- TimesLIVE

