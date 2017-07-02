ANC 'on suicide mission' on Zuma motion

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has referred to ANC members of parliament as "suicide bombers" who would die for an ideology whether it is right or wrong.

Addressing journalists at the ANC policy conference yesterday, Mbalula said all ANC MPs had to toe the party line in the coming vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced the motion would be debated on August8. She would decide then whether it would be by secret ballot, after considering submissions from political parties.

Mbalula said MPs who voted with the DA on the motion would be dealt with.

"So members of the ANC have no right to represent their jackets in parliament. They represent the organisation. They are suicide bombers. A suicide bomber dies for an ideology whether it is wrong or right. He dies for it or she dies for it," he said.

Mbalula said a proposal on the removal of the president had been debated and defeated in the ANC.

"I can go to parliament knowing very well that I have signed a note of expulsion from the ANC and say I am going to do it [vote for the motion] anyway. It is suicide. It is political suicide," he said.

Mbalula delivered a report on organisational renewal to delegates atthe conference, lashing out at MPs who had said they would vote with their conscience.

"There could be people who undermine the ANC and go to parliament and not vote for us.

"We are going to deal with them. Rest assured. Be guided by the constitution of the ANC," he said.