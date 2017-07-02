“We believe that the overwhelming majority of our citizens embrace the values of the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of our country and share this view.

“We would like to believe that we speak on behalf of all members of the ANC who reject corruption; want to see the realisation of our potential as a nation‚ and the elimination of poverty and the unacceptable levels of inequality‚” the group stated.

The group said that as stalwarts they have been loyal members of the ANC for many decades.

“Our objective is to continue to serve all the people of South Africa and ensure the historical values and principles of the ANC are restored. As stalwarts we feel a profound responsibility to the movement and the country‚ to ensure that the principles and values of the ANC are not destroyed.”