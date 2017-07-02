ANC stalwarts perplexed by Zuma’s ‘bizarre and dishonest’ statements
A group of disenchanted ANC stalwarts and veterans have lashed out at President Jacob Zuma for abusing the organisation’s policy conference to attack them based on what they say is “false information”.
“The Stalwarts and Veterans are totally perplexed by the bizarre and dishonest statements by the President that we are ‘so called leaders’ and that we are accused of having stated with respect to branches ‘they said they don’t think the quality of discussions here is at their level. They need serious discussion. These are the people who claim they have values and understanding of the ANC’‚” the group said in a statement.
“We totally reject these assertions by the President and believe that he knows that what they told the delegates to the conference‚ and through the media‚ the South African public at large‚ about the Stalwarts and Veterans‚ is patently untrue. He will not be able to produce a shred of evidence to support the shameful statements‚” the statement added.
The group‚ which includes all of the remaining members of those imprisoned after the Rivonia Treason Trial‚ said it was also disappointed by the statements accorded to the secretary general “in that he was in all the delegations and meetings with the Stalwarts and Veterans and knows better our views which views and feelings were never accurately communicated accurately to the NEC”.
“We believe that the overwhelming majority of our citizens embrace the values of the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of our country and share this view.
“We would like to believe that we speak on behalf of all members of the ANC who reject corruption; want to see the realisation of our potential as a nation‚ and the elimination of poverty and the unacceptable levels of inequality‚” the group stated.
The group said that as stalwarts they have been loyal members of the ANC for many decades.
“Our objective is to continue to serve all the people of South Africa and ensure the historical values and principles of the ANC are restored. As stalwarts we feel a profound responsibility to the movement and the country‚ to ensure that the principles and values of the ANC are not destroyed.”
