Date of no-confidence motion changed to August 8: Baleka Mbete

The debate was to have taken place on August 3.

“There was an oversight during the initial consultations and determination of the originally announced date‚ which overlooked the fact that a Cabinet Lekgotla had already been set for that week‚” Mbete’s office said.

The deadline for political parties to submit their views regarding whether voting should be by secret or open ballot remains July 14‚ it said. “The Speaker will make her decision regarding the appropriate voting procedure before the scheduled debate on 8 August 2017‚” it added.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the method of voting is at Mbete’s discretion.