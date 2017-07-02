Politics

Date of no-confidence motion changed to August 8: Baleka Mbete

02 July 2017 - 13:58 By Timeslive
Baleka Mbete
Baleka Mbete
Image: Supplied

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete announced on Sunday that the date for the debate on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has been changed to Tuesday‚ August 8.

This followed further consultations with political parties I n Parliament and with the executive‚ she said.

End of Zuma in sight‚ says DA after announcement of date of no-confidence motion

The DA has welcomed the decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to schedule the DA-sponsored Motion of No Confidence in ...
Politics
2 days ago

The debate was to have taken place on August 3.

“There was an oversight during the initial consultations and determination of the originally announced date‚ which overlooked the fact that a Cabinet Lekgotla had already been set for that week‚” Mbete’s office said.

The deadline for political parties to submit their views regarding whether voting should be by secret or open ballot remains July 14‚ it said. “The Speaker will make her decision regarding the appropriate voting procedure before the scheduled debate on 8 August 2017‚” it added.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the method of voting is at Mbete’s discretion.

Most read

  1. ‘We vote for other people to live nice’ – unemployed Mpumalanga man bemoans Politics
  2. Zuma ‘can outsmart those who went to school’‚ says one of his biggest ... Politics
  3. Analysis: ANC’s puppet masters untroubled as policy conference unfolds Politics
  4. Zuma’s alleged corruption a major concern for many living in small Cape farming ... Politics
  5. The ANC and Ramaphosa is big in Limpopo rural village of Tshikanoshi – but Zuma ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Suffocate these people': Mbalula condemns BLF's threats to journalists
'Suffocate these people': Mbalula condemns BLF's threats to journalists