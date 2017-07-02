Politics

Despondent SA: How the latest Gupta revelations have us down in the dumps

02 July 2017 - 16:43 By Kyle Cowan
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their concern over the state of the nation after nearly a month of non-stop revelations over the Gupta family and their capture of the state.

She also spoke out against attacks on journalists‚ asking Police Minister Fikile Mbalula if action was being taken – he responded in the affirmative. 

But other prominent South Africans also had their say‚ painting a picture that is not so rosy.

Professor Jonathan Jansen‚ University of the Free State vice-chancellor‚ spoke about the looming danger of total economic collapse: 

Former head of the National Prosecuting Authority‚ Vusi Pikoli‚ was clear: 

Zwelinzima Vavi‚ former Cosatu secretary general and leader of newly launched South African Federation of Trade Unions called the coaching by Minister Zwane “embarrassing”: 

Dr Iraj Abedian‚ board member of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and economist‚ was damning in his analysis of media reports that auditing firm KPMG had missed its mark by not finding money paid to the Guptas by the Free State government in support of the Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede‚ which was laundered back to SA through Dubai - and used to pay for the lavish Sun City wedding: 

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka was equally damning of the apparent oversight by KPMG: 

