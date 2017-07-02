Despondent SA: How the latest Gupta revelations have us down in the dumps
South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their concern over the state of the nation after nearly a month of non-stop revelations over the Gupta family and their capture of the state.
She also spoke out against attacks on journalists‚ asking Police Minister Fikile Mbalula if action was being taken – he responded in the affirmative.
A man without ethics is a wild beast loosed upon this world - Albert Camus— Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 1, 2017
But other prominent South Africans also had their say‚ painting a picture that is not so rosy.
Professor Jonathan Jansen‚ University of the Free State vice-chancellor‚ spoke about the looming danger of total economic collapse:
I used to deny that South Africa could go the route of Zimbabwe— Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_UFS) July 1, 2017
Former head of the National Prosecuting Authority‚ Vusi Pikoli‚ was clear:
The leaked e-mails seem to reveal a criminal enterprise that we all know exists.What is depressing is absence of criminal investigation.— Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) July 2, 2017
Zwelinzima Vavi‚ former Cosatu secretary general and leader of newly launched South African Federation of Trade Unions called the coaching by Minister Zwane “embarrassing”:
So embarrassing! These fellows even couched our misleaders to answer questions! Where is your pride Minister? pic.twitter.com/ZPSDNZjWqu— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) July 2, 2017
Dr Iraj Abedian‚ board member of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and economist‚ was damning in his analysis of media reports that auditing firm KPMG had missed its mark by not finding money paid to the Guptas by the Free State government in support of the Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede‚ which was laundered back to SA through Dubai - and used to pay for the lavish Sun City wedding:
If proven KPMG was aware of Gupta company accounting malpractices;then KPMG licence must be revoked. Unethical auditors promote corruption.— Iraj Abedian (@IrajAbedian) June 30, 2017
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka was equally damning of the apparent oversight by KPMG:
Every SA company which employs KPMG as auditors needs to be asking some hard questions. Sygnia certainly will. https://t.co/aK63h4mFCm— Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) July 1, 2017
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP