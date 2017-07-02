Guptas tipped off on Thuli 'spy' claims

"Why on Earth would this anonymous tip-off be sent to Atul Gupta? If it had been sent to the New Age or ANN7 I would say it was random news, but sent to Atul it would seem to support the narrative of state capture. I [don't] know if this was sent to other people but I just find it strange that it was sent to Atul Gupta."

Madonsela said the fact that it took only five minutes for the e-mail to be sent from New Age to Atul Gupta supported the theory that someone had been told to expect the message and to pass it on.

"I am shocked. I always knew the blog had been put out by the State Security Agency or somebody related to them.''

In September last year agency spokesman Brian Dube said its investigation of the Madonsela spy allegations was continuing but nothing has been said since then.

The State Security Agency has said it will respond tomorrow to questions submitted by this newspaper last week.

- The Sunday Times has reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was "sitting on" the results of investigations relating to the Gupta family. Reports indicate that these investigationss have been finalised, but Mkhwebane has kept silent about their status.