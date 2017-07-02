JZ in soup for vets slur

Mthembu and Gungubele argued their commission should recommend a resolution to the closing plenary on Wednesday that Zuma should apologise to the veterans.

A conference source said: "Their argument was that you cannot address people who have served the ANC for so long as 'so-called' veterans.

Neither Gungubele nor Mthembu could be reached for comment.

Another senior ANC leader said there was a lot of unhappiness among delegates about Zuma's attack on the veterans.

The leader said delegates were shocked that Zuma chose to deviate from his written text to lash out at the 101 veterans group.

Boy Mamabolo, a delegate from the Milo Malatji branch in Polokwane, in Limpopo, said Zuma was "out of order".

"The ANC chairman Baleka Mbete should have called him to order," Mamabolo said.

"How can he refer to our stalwarts as 'so-called'?

"We will demand that he apologise to them on Wednesday."

Mamabolo said his branch would send a letter to the ANC's policy conference steering committee and the party's disciplinary committee calling for action to be taken against Zuma for sowing divisions in the ANC.