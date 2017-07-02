Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is happy with police mechanisms acting “fast and furiously” to foil a robbery at OR Tambo International airport on Saturday morning.

A swift response by the South African Police Service‚ Metro Police and airport security resulted in an armed robbery at the cargo terminal of the airport being foiled.

One suspect was shot during a shootout with SAPS officers while another was arrested.

“The security situation surrounding criminality at the airport is worrisome‚” Mbalula said in an interview with eNCA.