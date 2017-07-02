No confidence vote: MPs will be disciplined if they vote against ANC party line

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says if ANC members of parliament vote according to their conscience and not according to the party line on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma they will be disciplined.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday at the ANC National Policy Conference in Johannesburg.

The debate on the vote of no confidence will take place on August 8 following a ruling by the Constitutional Court last week that it was indeed in National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete’s power to decide whether or not the vote can be done by secret ballot.

“The ANC discipline in relation to ANC members in parliament is very clear‚” Mbalula said.