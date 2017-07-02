"People still vote for the ANC because they love it. It is a party that liberated the country but now it has gone to the dogs. Instead of voting for other parties‚ people would rather stay away from the polls.”

Speaking articulately in his mother tongue SePedi‚ the youngster says the ANC‚ his political home‚ has been destroyed. The unity that held people together in the fight against the apartheid regime is gone‚ “taken by one man. Zuma”.

What pains him most is the divisive impact of Zuma's leadership‚ which Marota says is rooted in ''brown envelopes keeping Zuma and his cronies in power...that is why people are losing hope (in the ANC)”.

Like many others we spoke to‚ he would prefer Cyril Ramaphosa as the next president because Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma "is another Zuma who will continue with what her ex-husband started‚ protecting the rogues and destroying our country. He (Zuma) is using Dlamini-Zuma to woo female voters to the ANC‚ to say they are getting what they wanted - a female president - but in actual fact Zuma‚ by pushing his ex-wife‚ is shielding himself from the charges he is facing and to ensure his cronies continue to steal."

A deeply rural village‚ Tshikanoshi‚ was in Mpumalanga but residents said they woke up one day‚ about five years ago‚ and found themselves in Limpopo. They lament that they were not consulted when this decision was taken but they are still religious supporters of the ANC. The only development the village has seen since the dawn of democracy is piped water‚ electricity and pit toilets—but not every house has a toilet. Villagers say for one to get a toilet depends on who you know in the municipality. As one puts it: "It rains for others.”

The village is somehow popular during the festive season - the deep rural settlement hosts the venerable Diturupa (troops) carnival annually on January‚ drawing festive revellers from as far as Soweto.

But life is not a carnival for resident Mpane Manyaka‚ 57.

All he has in his dilapidated house to survive is wheat grain‚ which he boils to eat. He found a bag full of the grain thrown away in a bush and picked it up. He does not have a toilet and uses his neighbour's toilet whenever he wants to relieve himself.

Yet‚ his love for the ANC is as insatiable as his hunger. The ANC is the only party that can take the country forward but the current leadership is not in that direction‚ he argues inside his workshop.

“This is the party founded by the people‚ for the people but the few have sought to make this party to serve their interests...what they forget is that the ANC is us and we are the ANC. Zuma is not for us. He must go‚” Manyaka said.

69-year-old Magotleng Kgophane‚ a self-taught welder and handyman of the village‚ said he will vote for the ANC if Ramaphosa becomes president.

A member of the local policing forum‚ Kgophane worked as a cleaner‚ then a messenger from 1975 until he was declared unfit to work with epilepsy in 1981. He lives in a well-kept house‚ with chickens and two dogs running around‚ as well as two goats and a cow.

Mandela’s administration brought him electricity and running water. Under Thabo Mbeki‚ the paved road outside his house got built. But then‚ he told us‚ since Zuma was elected‚ no new development has happened in his part of town.

- Additional reporting by David Gernon

- TimesLIVE