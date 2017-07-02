Makonyane‚ 44‚ has a matric and completed short computer and reception courses but had to do undergo security training because that was the only area in which he could find job opportunities.

Still‚ when he does get a security job‚ it does not last more than six months. The last one was in 2014.

“Those six months are also filled with anxiety because some months you do not get paid. I have not worked now for more than three years‚ I am even embarrassed to visit or call my children‚” he said.

Makonyane blames his situation on the governing party‚ the ANC‚ for failing to deliver on its “recycled promises” of job creation.

“People are living large‚ all we see is corruption‚ billions of rands stolen and we go hungry for days‚”

The problem is not that the country is poor and cannot look after its people but that those in power think only for themselves.