Simelane’s father‚ without an education‚ once managed a successful trucking business hauling sugarcane to a sugar mill plant in eShowe‚ also in northern KZN. It is these sweet memories that resonated with her decision to adore Zuma.

“I support Zuma with all his troubles. He can outsmart those who went to school. I know they say he is a thief‚ that he is corrupt and loves bad Indian people. But he is our leader and we love him with his weaknesses‚” said Simelane.

For her Zuma is the complete embodiment of Zulu nationalism‚ something she said was inculcated during her IFP days.

Simelane was speaking in the wake of a by-election in the uPhongolo municipality - a vote the ANC won despite strong competition from the IFP. The party retained the ward it won in the 2016 municipal elections‚ albeit with a decreased margin of 42.19%‚ compared to the 55.62% in the previous election.

“I know Zuma is leaving soon‚ but if another chance came I would vote for him again‚” she said.